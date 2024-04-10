Biodel AG and Carbon Asset Solutions Partner to Deliver More Accurate Carbon Credit Measurement Process to Ag Landowners and Operators

MARICOPA, Ariz., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodel Ag, Inc. ("Biodel"), a US carbon project developer focused on regenerative agriculture, and Carbon Asset Solutions Ltd. ("CAS"), a carbon registry and leading MRV provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver accurate carbon credit measurement and regenerative carbon programming as an integrated service offering.

Biodel will initially target 50,000 acres of carbon projects in the Western US in 2024. Biodel's Regenerative Carbon Program, based on CAS's robust carbon credit measurement solution, simplifies the process of carbon accumulation while generating greater income per acre.

"At Biodel, we view measurement accuracy as the most important factor in valuing carbon for the voluntary carbon market," said CEO Ben Cloud. "Our collaboration with CAS achieves this objective by providing higher value credits that generate greater net revenue for the Landowner."

According to CAS Director Robin Woodward, "Using a digital MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) platform, our soil scanner assesses carbon levels in farmland more accurately and swiftly than other methods. We look forward to providing Biodel's customers a more accurate carbon credit measurement process to meet their financial and carbon sequestration targets."

About Biodel's Regenerative Carbon Program

Biodel's Regenerative Carbon Program offers landowners and operators several benefits, from cost savings to more efficient monitoring. There are no upfront costs, measurement results are available immediately and stored digitally. Additionally, the program allows customers to retain independence as far as the ability to choose their input and practice changes. Ultimately, the program is designed to restore soil health and function with measurable correlation to agronomic support, practice changes, and higher average yields.

About Biodel AG

Biodel AG, Inc., a US carbon project developer focused on regenerative agriculture, is dedicated to making it easy for landowners to participate in carbon revenue streams and demonstrate their commitment to sustainable production. These improvements involve precise measurement of soil carbon, long-term carbon sequestration, and emission reduction strategies, along with vital biological inputs and practices. Ultimately, these efforts aim to reverse climate change. For more information, visit: www.biodelag.com

About Carbon Asset Solutions

CAS is a new global standard and registry that is transforming agriculture into a global climate solution. CAS offers an innovative solution that uses advanced proprietary technology and software to measure and verify soil carbon with an unprecedented degree of precision. The accumulated data is managed in secure ledgers and a blockchain registry to provide the highest standards of governance. This process creates a vertically integrated supply chain of Carbon Credits by connecting agriculture with global capital markets. For more information, visit: https://www.carbonassetsolutions.com/

SOURCE Biodel AG