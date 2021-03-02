BioDerm Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

LARGO, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Snee is joining BioDerm as their new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Snee brings over fifteen years of Healthcare sales experience to his new position.

Snee, a Pennsylvania native, is a graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and launched his medical sales career as a Regional Business Director for an Augusta, Georgia Based Company, with a focus on men's health in urology. He continued to strengthen his career by launching a start-up company that created a product portfolio serving urological patients suffering from erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence in the US.

By bringing Snee on-board, BioDerm is looking forward to benefiting from his vast urological sales-focused experience. BioDerm is excited for Snee's direct and channel sales and marketing efforts. Snee has aided in the establishment and growth of multiple sales teams in the urological industry.

Snee stated, "I have had the opportunity to work along the side of visionary business leaders and with some of the most renowned doctors and institutions with a common mission to address challenging men's health issues. Today, I look forward to continuing that mission with our team at BioDerm by building lasting partnerships with healthcare providers, distributors, and patients alike. BioDerm's patented technology can help improve the quality of life of those suffering from urinary incontinence and support the caretakers." Snee is excited to implement direct-to-consumer education programs and healthcare awareness campaigns to help address patients in need.

About BioDerm

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. BioDerm's Men's Liberty device offers a new way to manage male urinary incontinence that is changed daily and replaces diapers, pads, and condom catheters. Men's Liberty is appropriate for most men; regardless of anatomy size, penile retraction, or whether they are circumcised or uncircumcised. For more information on BioDerm's line of products visit www.bioderminc.com.

