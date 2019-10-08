BioDerm, Inc. Adds CFO and New Board Member to Strengthen the Management Team and Enhance Growth Prospects

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDerm, Inc., one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement and skin protection, today announced the appointment of Marc Garofani as Chief Financial Officer and Brian Highley to the Board of Directors. Both will strengthen and enhance BioDerm's aggressive growth plans for 2019 and beyond.

Marc Garofani came to BioDerm, Inc. as a finance manager with extensive hands-on experience in financial management and business leadership within the medical field. Garofani has worked with several respected companies including PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, First Advantage Corporation and Chromalloy Casting Tampa, Corp. Prior to BioDerm, Inc., Garofani worked with TouchPoint Medical, Inc. as Americas Finance Director. While at TouchPoint Medical, Inc., he was a member of the TPM senior leadership team responsible for the overall financial health of the company by providing operational and strategic financial guidance, managing the accounting and financial control functions, and establishing the financial roadmap for the profitable long-term growth of the business. Garofani also worked with STERIS Corporation as the Global Finance Director & Director of Customer Economic Support. During his time at STERIS, Garofani was a key finance member of the global HSS/IMS business leadership team, focused on financial and business value drivers, providing pertinent financial and business advice and actively supporting the business and its customers. Additionally, Garofani held the position of Global Finance Director with Synergy Health PLC where he was a key member of the global business leadership team, focused on financial and business value drivers, providing pertinent financial and business advice and actively supported the business and its customers.

Brian Highley is an accomplished Executive experienced in Operations, Business Development and Research & Development. Highley began his professional career in engineering, working with several notable companies such as Picker International, Smith and Nephew Endoscopy, Baxter Healthcare, Medtronic, FlexMedical, and Nypro Healthcare. He is currently CEO at Cirtec Medical Corporation, a company that brings Class III medical devices from active implants to minimally invasive therapeutic devices to market quickly, predictably and cost-effectively. Over the course of his career, Highley has been granted 9 patents, all related to the medical field. Prior to Highley's engineering career, he served in the United States Marine Corps and participated in the Operation Just Cause the in the Republic of Panama and Operation Desert Shield/Storm in the Persian Gulf.

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com or www.MensLiberty.com.

