BioDerm's President Gaet Tyranski To Assume President And Chief Executive Officer Responsibilities

LARGO, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDerm, Inc., one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement and skin protection, today announced the promotion of Gaet Tyranski to President and Chief Executive Officer. Tyranski will continue to lead BioDerm's aggressive growth plans for 2019 and beyond. He has a proven track record of organic and inorganic growth, continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and employee development.

Additionally, Gary Damkoehler has resigned as CEO effective July 1st, and now holds the title of Executive Chairman of the Board. BioDerm thanks Damkoehler for his stewardship during challenging economic times for the Company. Damkoehler's vision grew top line CAGR 44% during his tenure, reduced costs and brought the Company to sustained profitability. Shawn Damkoehler, an existing Board member, has assumed the position of Executive Vice Chairman.

"BioDerm, Inc. continues to be an exciting and fast growing company," said BioDerm's President, Gaet Tyranski, "Expanding my responsibilities to take over the CEO position is an exceptional opportunity to scale the BioDerm portfolio and innovate disposable medical technology that helps improve patients' quality of life. BioDerm is poised for rapid growth over the next several years and I am ecstatic about continuing to lead the team to achieve superior results for our customers and our shareholders."

"Gaet has delivered exceptional results for BioDerm and we are delighted to expand his responsibilities," said Gary Damkoehler, BioDerm's Executive Chairman. "His expertise will continue to drive BioDerm to be one of the fastest growing medical device companies as we expand into new international markets and launch new products to improve the quality of care patients receive."

Prior to joining BioDerm, Tyranski was with Jabil Circuit in progressive roles for 14 years, before moving to Synergy Health in 2014 where he was President, Applied Sterilization Technologies – Americas. Gaet has a BA in economics and political science from Bucknell University and an MBA from the University of Florida. He is also a Board Member of the Florida Medical Manufacturers Consortium (FMMC).

About BioDerm

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement and skin protection. The company challenges accepted inferior standards of care by creating products that reduce infection rates and improve quality of life. BioDerm's Men's Liberty™ device offers a new way to manage male urinary incontinence that dependably replaces diapers, pads and condom catheters. BioDerm's products are sold in over 20 countries worldwide. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com or www.MensLiberty.com.

