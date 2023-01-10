Biodiesel Market Size to Reach USD 75.57 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biodiesel market size reached USD 32.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased need for sustainable fuels in power generation and transportation are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Biodiesel is a renewable and biodegradable fuel manufactured from organic materials vegetable oils, recycled restaurant grease, or animal fats and is considered a better alternative than traditional fossil fuels. Fossil fuels such as petroleum are mostly imported from OPEC countries and fluctuating oil prices due to geopolitical pressures have negatively impacted end-user industries significantly. The production of biodiesel can reduce dependence on foreign oil and bring down oil imports and can improve the balance of trade between various countries. Government of various countries has therefore formulated strategic policies to expand and diversify the domestic production capacity of biodiesel. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market to a greater extent.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1415

Drivers:

Increased need for sustainable fuels in power generation and transportation is a primary factor that is expected to drive revenue growth in the market. Biochemical or thermochemical methods are used to turn biomass into biofuels such as ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, biocrude, and methane. In addition, biodiesel reduces carbon emissions on average by 80% when compared to petrol and diesel, and therefore is considered a better carbon reduction tool commercially available. In the U.S one-third of the country's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are attributable to the transportation industry and therefore use of biodiesel as an alternative fuel in vehicles can bring the carbon dioxide emission to a significant extent.

The National Biofuels Program is run by the US Department of Energy with the objective to adopt and commercialize the finest technologies in an effort to realize the widespread use of biomass-based transportation fuels that are cost-effective, environmentally sound, and efficient. This is expected to increase the demand for biodiesel and therefore drive the revenue growth of the market.

Restraints:

Performance issues with biodiesel, an insufficient supply of feedstock to produce biodiesel, and weaker cold filtering capabilities are some factors restraining the revenue growth of the market. Engine's performance is affected by low-quality biodiesel due to time deposits, corrosion, and other problems that could build up until the vehicle's engine breaks catastrophically. These factors are major restraints in the revenue growth of the market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biodiesel-market

Growth Projections:

The Biodiesel market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 32.05 Billion in 2021 to USD 75.57 Billion in 2030. is expected to support revenue growth of the market. Increasing government initiatives to promote biodiesel and increased need for sustainable fuels in power generation and transportation are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increasing government initiatives to promote biodiesel has led to an increase in production of biodiesel. Since ethanol is a renewable energy source, it is a better substitute for fossil fuels and can be used as a fuel for generating power. Molasses fermentation is used to produce ethanol at the industrial level. On 19 May 2022, the government of India amended the National Policy on Biofuels which would allow the government more feedstocks for biofuels production. Additionally, under the new amendments, the Government of India is promoting the establishment of units in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) or Export Oriented Units to produce biofuels in the nation as part of the Make in India program (EoUs). This can lead to an increase in production of biodiesel and therefore drive the revenue growth of the market.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1415

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Ag Processing Inc, ADM, Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, FutureFuel Corporation, Manuelita, Rb Fuels, Wilmar International Ltd, Neste, and Shell plc.

On October 6, 2022 , Cargill Inc is boosting its use of biofuels in a bunkering trial and is planning to order methanol-fueled ships in order to cut emissions. The company is testing the performance of biofuels in its vessels.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 32.05 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 9.9 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 75.57 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Production process, feedstock, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Ag Processing Inc., The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, FutureFuel Corporation, Manuelita, Rb Fuels, Wilmar International Ltd, Neste Oyj, and Shell plc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation



Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1415

Emergen Research has segmented biodiesel market on the basis of production process, feedstock, application, and region:

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hydro-Heating



Alcohol Trans-Esterification



Pyrolysis

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Vegetable Oil

a. Canola Oil

b . Soybean Oil

c . Palm Oil

d . Corn Oil

e . Others

a. Canola b c d e

Animal Fats

a. Poultry

b . Tallow

c . White Grease

d . Others

a. Poultry b c d

Used Cooking Oil



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fuel

a. Automotive

b . Marine

c . Others

a. Automotive b c

Power Generation



Agriculture



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K .





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Dental Consumables Market By Product Type (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, and Crowns & bridges), By Material Type (Metals, Ceramics, and Polymers) By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, By Type (X-rays, CT Scan, MRI, Ultrasound, Fluoroscopy), By Application (Orthopedics, Neurology), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region Forecast to 2030

Polymer Dispersions Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic Dispersions, Polyurethane Dispersions, Vinyl Dispersions, Styrene- Butadiene Dispersions, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Type (Actuation, Reduction, Tail Rotor, and Others), By Platform (Civil and Military), By Application (Engine and Airframe), and By Region Forecast to 2030

eDiscovery Market, By Component (Services and Solutions), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By End-Use (BFSI and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Web Application Firewall Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise(SMEs), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Bot Services Market, By Technology, By Mode of Interaction (Text and Rich Media, Video, and Audio), By Deployment (Social Media, Website, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Crop Protection Solution Market, By Type (Insecticides, Pesticides, Herbicides, and Others), By Source (Biopesticides, Natural, and Others), By Mode of Application, By Crop Type, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-biodiesel-market

Trending Titles Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market | Soft Tissue Repair Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research