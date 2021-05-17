Biodiesel Market to grow by USD 7.87 billion | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the biodiesel market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by feedstock type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Vegetable oil is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Who are the top players in the market?

ALTEN Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Limited, BIOX Corp., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, RB FUELS, Renewable Energy Group Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuel. However, the high operating costs of biodiesel will impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTEN Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Limited, BIOX Corp., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, RB FUELS, Renewable Energy Group Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing demand for biofuel, the growing demand for algae for the production of biodiesel, and the favorable government policies will offer immense growth opportunities. The high operating costs of biodiesel is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this biodiesel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Biodiesel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The biodiesel market is segmented as below:

Application

Transport Fuel



Power Generation



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Biodiesel Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The biodiesel market report covers the following areas:

Biodiesel Market Size

Biodiesel Market Trends

Biodiesel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the favorable government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the Biodiesel Market growth during the next few years.

Biodiesel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biodiesel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biodiesel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biodiesel market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biodiesel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transport fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Feedstock type

Market segments

Comparison by Feedstock type

Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Animal fats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Feedstock type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTEN Group

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Argent Energy UK Limited

BIOX Corp.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

RB FUELS

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

