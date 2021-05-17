Biodiesel Market to grow by USD 7.87 billion | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 17, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021
Technavio has been monitoring the biodiesel market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the biodiesel market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by feedstock type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Vegetable oil is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ALTEN Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Limited, BIOX Corp., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, RB FUELS, Renewable Energy Group Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuel. However, the high operating costs of biodiesel will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTEN Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Limited, BIOX Corp., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, RB FUELS, Renewable Energy Group Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing demand for biofuel, the growing demand for algae for the production of biodiesel, and the favorable government policies will offer immense growth opportunities. The high operating costs of biodiesel is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this biodiesel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Biodiesel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The biodiesel market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Transport Fuel
- Power Generation
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Biodiesel Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The biodiesel market report covers the following areas:
- Biodiesel Market Size
- Biodiesel Market Trends
- Biodiesel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the favorable government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the Biodiesel Market growth during the next few years.
Biodiesel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biodiesel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biodiesel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biodiesel market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biodiesel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transport fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Feedstock type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Feedstock type
- Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Animal fats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Feedstock type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALTEN Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Argent Energy UK Limited
- BIOX Corp.
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
- RB FUELS
- Renewable Energy Group Inc.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
