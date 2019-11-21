Biodiesel Produced by American GreenFuels Earns Coveted UL Environmental Claim Validations, Certifying Its Environmental Benefits

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American GreenFuels, LLC ("American GreenFuels") announced today that its certified biodiesel product has achieved two UL Environmental Claim Validations: (1) Recycled Content - Biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels, LLC contains an average of 42% post-consumer recycled content, and, (2) Byproduct Synergy - Biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels, LLC contains an average of 46% by-product synergy feedstock content.

UL Environmental Claim Validations lend third-party credibility to single-attribute environmental claims, which has helped UL become an influential presence in home safety. Along with its official validation decision, UL reached out to congratulate American GreenFuels on its achievement and continued leadership in the field of biodiesel production.

Raf Aviner, President of American GreenFuels, shared his enthusiasm about the UL certifications, "We are very proud to have accomplished this achievement. This certification is also unique to American GreenFuels because we are not aware of any other biodiesel plants that have obtained UL certifications for their biodiesel production. We look forward to promoting the benefits of our biodiesel and encouraging Connecticut homeowners to include certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels in their home heating oil, and Connecticut municipalities to include our product in offices, schools, and on-road diesel vehicles. By using certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels we can all help clean up Connecticut's environment."

American GreenFuels' manufacturing plant, located in New Haven, CT, uses waste products from other industries to produce its certified biodiesel, which often includes waste oils like used cooking oil from restaurants and/or food factories. Currently, select heating oil distributors in Connecticut blend certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels into traditional ultra-low sulfur heating oil. Connecticut residents can ask for certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels from their home heating oil dealer.

Most importantly for Connecticut residents—including homeowners, municipal leaders, building managers, business owners, and many others—biodiesel is compatible with most heating oil systems; in fact, biodiesel burns cleaner than conventional heating oil and also burns clean in diesel engines.

UL-certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels is certified to:

have a distinct environmental benefit to Connecticut consumers because it provides greenhouse gas savings of minimum 78% up to 93% as compared with ultra-low sulfur heating oil;

be manufactured at a facility that is accredited as a BQ-9000 Producer; and

be validated by UL for the following Environmental Claims Validations:

Recycled Content - Biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels, LLC contains an average of 42% post-consumer recycled content, and,



Byproduct Synergy - Biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels, LLC contains an average of 46% by-product synergy feedstock content.

"UL congratulates American GreenFuels for their achievement of By-Product Synergy and Recycled Content validations for its biodiesel," said Alberto Uggetti, Vice President and General Manager of UL's Environment & Sustainability division. "Their participation of the rigorous validation process signifies their commitment to sustainable practices."

American GreenFuels will relaunch its "You Are What You Heat" campaign this year, which will educate Connecticut consumers, municipal leaders, and heating oil distributors and retailers about the option to use certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels in home heating oil. Biodiesel is a renewable, cleaner-burning alternative to diesel fuel that reduces dependence on foreign oil, creates jobs right here in Connecticut, and lowers the negative impact of carbon emissions on the environment, and American GreenFuels is fully committed to helping Connecticut lead the nation by embracing biodiesel.

The more Connecticut residents request biodiesel from their local heating oil retailer, the more the State can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. To learn more about certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels, please visit: www.AmericanGreenFuelsCT.com.

About American GreenFuels, LLC

American GreenFuels, LLC ("American GreenFuels") is Connecticut's local producer of environmentally-friendly, certified biodiesel, which reduces carbon emissions as compared with traditional ultra-low sulfur heating oil. When sold within Connecticut, certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels provides greenhouse gas emission savings of 78% to 93% as compared with ultra-low sulfur heating oil.

Certified biodiesel produced by American GreenFuels is manufactured from a multitude of feedstocks, which include wastes collected from other industries. Once produced, the certified biodiesel is then blended by American GreenFuels' distributor network with ultra-low sulfur heating oil to create Bioheat® heating oil.

Its New Haven plant was built in 2012, became operational in 2013, and presently employs more than 50 people. Currently, American GreenFuels has the capacity to produce approximately 40 million gallons of certified biodiesel annually.

As part of the Kolmar Americas family, American GreenFuels continues to work hard to increase the amount of biodiesel produced for the marketplace — which creates more jobs for Connecticut and provides greater benefits to both the environment and the economy.

