BioDirection, Inc. Announces Move of Corporate Headquarters to Southborough, Massachusetts

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDirection, Inc., a privately held medical device company developing cutting-edge and rapid point-of-care products for the objective diagnosis and management of concussion and other traumatic brain injuries, today announced that the company has leased a 5,000 sq. ft. facility in Southborough, Massachusetts for its new corporate headquarters. The facility will house executive offices as well as finance, marketing, sales, customer service and business development functions.

"Our new facility is now fully operational. We anticipate staffing at this location will reach as many as 30 employees (within the next two years) as we prepare to launch our first product in 2020 pending regulatory clearance," said Sharad Joshi, President & CEO of BioDirection. "Relocation of the corporate headquarters from Tuscon, Arizona is a critical step in establishing roots in one of the country's leading med-tech center concentrations. Availability of highly trained and experienced medical technology field personnel was a key motivating factor in our decision along with access to leading clinicians and physicians in the field of traumatic brain injury and inflammatory disease."

BioDirection's new corporate address is:

BioDirection, Inc.

144 Turnpike Road, Suite 110

Southborough, MA 01772

Tel: +1 508.599.2400

The company's Tbit System is based on a proprietary nanotechnology biosensor to rapidly detect and accurately measure protein biomarkers that are released from the brain immediately following a head trauma or jolt to the body. The portable system allows for testing to be initially performed in the emergency department and eventually, after potential receipt of further FDA clearances, at the point-of-injury. Early diagnosis of a brain injury can support more appropriate treatment decisions while potentially reducing unnecessary head CT scans.

About BioDirection, Inc.

BioDirection is a privately held medical device company developing cutting-edge and rapid point-of-care products for the objective diagnosis and management of concussion and other traumatic brain injury (TBI). The company's lead product, the Tbit System, delivers biologically-based results shown to accurately confirm a concussion in less than 90 seconds. BioDirection's platform utilizes a patented nanosensor technology with the potential for use in a wide range of applications in point-of-care diagnostics. To learn more about BioDirection, visit http://www.biodirection.com

SOURCE BioDirection, Inc.