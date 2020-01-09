BioDirection®, Inc. Appoints Dr. Jean-Luc Boulnois to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDirection, Inc., a privately held medical device company developing cutting-edge and rapid point-of-care products for the objective diagnosis and management of concussion and other traumatic brain injuries, today announced that Jean-Luc Boulnois has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Jean-Luc Boulnois is the President & CEO of Quadrature Inc., an advisory firm in the medical devices space that provides strategic and operational expertise to early-stage entrepreneurs, as well as CEOs of mid-market commercial stage companies. Dr. Boulnois brings over 30 years of international leadership experience in the medical device industry. He has developed early-stage companies, participated in an initial public offering, and led several mergers, acquisitions, and financing rounds. Dr. Boulnois principally focuses on managing high growth opportunities, either through innovation, unique business models, or strategic and international expansion. Dr. Boulnois was involved with Microline Surgical for over 18 years, first as an investor and later as CEO and Executive Chairman, during which he drove a period of compounded revenue and profit growth exceeding 15% year over year. His previous experience also includes senior level positions at Dover Medical Ventures, Interactive Consulting, Sometec, Technomed International, as well as Arrow International where he served as a Director of the Global Business Development Group in charge of Mergers and Acquisitions. Dr. Boulnois currently serves on the Boards of Fineheart, NidoSurgical and Biomodex. He received his Executive Master of Business Administration and Management from Hautes Études Commerciales, Paris and holds a Ph.D., in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Applied Science Group, from Princeton University.

"As we continue to advance towards commercialization, it's an exciting time to welcome Jean-Luc to the BioDirection Board of Directors," said Sharad H. Joshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioDirection. "His deep scientific knowledge, understanding of complex medical device development, and leadership experience in bringing high-value technologies to the marketplace promise to be an asset to the company."

"Jean-Luc's experience includes a unique combination of science, technology, corporate strategy, and entrepreneurship. I am confident that he will prove to be a wonderful addition to the Board as BioDirection progresses towards its goal of becoming a game changer in the point-of-care diagnostics market" said James Wylie, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with and learning from Jean-Luc."

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Boulnois stated, "I'm excited to join BioDirection's Board of Directors at such a formative time in the company's development. I look forward to working with the BioDirection leadership team to help shape the resulting corporate strategy for current, as well as future technologies so as to better serve increasing patient needs."

About BioDirection, Inc.

BioDirection is a privately held medical device company developing novel and rapid point-of-care products for the objective diagnosis and management of concussion and other traumatic brain injury (TBI). The company's lead product, the TbitTM System, delivers biologically-based results shown to accurately confirm a traumatic brain injury in less than 90 seconds. BioDirection's platform utilizes a patented nanosensor technology with the potential for use in a broad range of applications in point-of-care diagnostics. To learn more about BioDirection, visit http://www.biodirection.com

