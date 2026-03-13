BioDlink Named "Emerging CDMO of the Year" at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards

BioDlink has been named " Emerging CDMO of the Year " for its innovation in complex biologics and ADC development.

" for its innovation in complex biologics and ADC development. The award recognizes its proprietary technology platforms, scalable manufacturing, and a proven quality system with over 100 audits completed.

SUZHOU, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDlink, an innovation-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced that it has been named "Emerging CDMO of the Year" at the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards, organized by IMAPAC.

Presented by IMAPAC, the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The awards recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding technological capabilities, operational excellence, and leadership in advancing biopharma development and manufacturing. By honoring these achievements, the program highlights companies that are shaping the future of the global biopharma ecosystem.

The recognition underscores BioDlink's growing role as a trusted development and manufacturing partner for global biopharmaceutical innovators. The company provides integrated solutions for complex biologics and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), supporting programs from early research and technology evaluation through process development, analytical development and manufacturing.

BioDlink's capabilities are supported by a portfolio of proprietary technology platforms designed to enhance development efficiency and scalability. These include GL-DisacLink®, a co-developed conjugation platform that simplifies ADC manufacturing through a streamlined enzyme-based conjugation strategy; BDKcell™, a cell line development platform delivering high-expression performance in standard fed-batch processes across multiple biologic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, and nanobodies; and BDKLyo, a digital-intelligent lyophilization process calculation platform that uses predictive modeling to accelerate development and enable more efficient scale-up, helping partners reach critical production milestones with greater speed and confidence.

Complementing technology platforms, BioDlink continues to expand its development and manufacturing infrastructure to support global programs across multiple development stages. The company offers scalable production capabilities for complex biologics, enabling efficient progression from early development to manufacturing while maintaining consistent quality standards.

Quality remains central to BioDlink's operations. The company operates under a robust quality management system aligned with international regulatory expectations, with a successful track record of more than 100 client and regulatory audits, supporting reliable development, manufacturing consistency, and regulatory readiness for global programs.

As demand for advanced biologics and antibody-drug conjugates continues to grow worldwide, BioDlink remains committed to strengthening its technology platforms, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and deepening collaborations with partners across the global biopharmaceutical ecosystem to help bring innovative therapies to patients faster.

About BioDlink Biopharm Co., Ltd.

BioDlink (1875.HK) is a leading global CDMO specializing in biologics and bioconjugates (ADCs/XDCs). Headquartered in Suzhou with centers in Shanghai and Beijing, the company provides fully integrated, end-to-end services spanning early R&D through commercial manufacturing.

With its one-base integrated platform and proprietary technologies—such as BDKcell® for rapid cell line development and GL-DisacLink® for site-specific conjugation—BioDlink helps partners accelerate development, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

The company operates four commercial manufacturing lines with large-scale sterile fill-finish capabilities, backed by a global GMP-aligned quality system that has earned PMDA accreditation in Japan and supported product approvals across China, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Colombia and Bolivia.

Guided by the philosophy of "Quality First, Innovation Driven, Success Together," BioDlink is committed to advancing global access to next-generation biologics and building trusted partnerships worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.biodlink.com/

