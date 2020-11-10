Biodome To Disinfect & Protect The City Of Madison Fire Department With The Bioprotectus™ System

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodome LLC, an authorized distributor and applicator of ViaClean Technologies' groundbreaking antimicrobial solutions, announced today that the City of Madison Fire Department has selected their treatment of the BIOPROTECTUS™ system to disinfect their facility surfaces and emergency vehicles from odor and stain causing bacteria, mold and mildew and provide long term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days. The announcement was made today by Jeff Bernstein, President of Biodome LLC.

"We are honored that the City of Madison Fire Department has chosen Biodome to disinfect and protect its facilities and equipment," said Jeff Bernstein. "As we treat the Madison Fire Department with the innovative BIOPROTECTUS™ system, we are able to not only augment their current cleaning protocols, but also live up to our mission to keep our communities' facilities safe and assure a true meaning of the word clean. As a proud provider of the BIOPROTECTUS™ system of products, Biodome is confident that we are supplying the most effective technology available to help safeguard our local fire department and facilities."

Ché Stedman, Assistant Chief of the Madison Fire Department, added, "As we strive to fulfill our duties of ensuring the health and safety of our community, we are excited to welcome the added layer of protection Biodome can offer by treating our facilities and vehicles with their advanced system. Knowing that our facilities have been treated with such effective technologies that offer continuous and persistent protection truly offers some ease of mind, especially given the current climate."

The Madison Fire Department operates 14 fire stations throughout the Madison Metropolitan area, all of which have been be treated by Biodome and the revolutionary BIOPROTECTUs™ System. In order to demonstrate the efficacy of the products, John Handlen, Vice President Operations at Biodome, performed ATP Testing to fire department surfaces before and after application. Following the initial application, Biodome will reapply the BIOPROTECTUs™ System every 90 days in order to continuous safeguard the Madison Fire Department facilities.

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that disinfect surfaces from bacteria, mold, mildew and viruses, and provide persistent and continuous long-term antimicrobial protection from bacteria*, mold, mildew, fungi and algae for up to 90 days. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ RTU (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of *odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and fungi.

For more information on Biodome LLC and The BIOPROTECT Us™ System, please visit www.biodomeprotection.com. For more information on the Madison Fire Department, please visit https://www.cityofmadison.com/fire.

About Biodome LLC

Biodome LLC is a Madison, Wisconsin based National Distributor and Application Partner for ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking antimicrobial solutions, and their BIOPROTECTUS™ system of products. The BIOPROTECTUS™ System encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies which provides disinfection and long-term antimicrobial protection (for up to 90 days) to inhibit the growth of non-public health bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi and algae that exist on life's everyday surfaces. Biodome Protection provides services for a variety of environments and facilities, including healthcare, household, athletic & fitness, auto & marina, industrial, manufacturing & warehousing, educational, and correctional & government.

About Madison Fire Department

The Madison Fire Department operates 14 fire stations throughout the Madison Metropolitan area. Its resources regularly extend outside the city limits. The Madison Fire Department has several specialty teams including Hazardous Material, Lake Rescue, and Heavy Urban Rescue, and supplements the city's emergency services by providing progressive, cutting-edge fire prevention and community education programs.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants* (*odor and stain causing bacteria, fungi and algae). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

SOURCE Biodome LLC

