FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodyne USA proudly announces that its premier biostimulant product, ENVIRONOC 401, has received the esteemed Certified Biostimulant label from The Fertilizer Institute (TFI). This certification confirms that ENVIRONOC 401 meets rigorous industry efficacy, safety, and composition standards.

Biodyne USA Earns Prestigious Certification for ENVIRONOC 401

Gilman Farley, owner of Biodyne USA, stated, "Receiving the Certified Biostimulant label from TFI is a testament to our commitment to excellence. With the growing biostimulant market, this certification assures retailers and end-users that our product adheres to the highest industry guidelines."

ENVIRONOC 401 is a powerful plant biostimulant infused with billions of beneficial microbes. It enhances sustainability, accelerates germination, improves plant health, and boosts soil quality. Additionally, it increases fertilizer efficiency and mitigates the overuse of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

The Biostimulant Certification Program, focused on efficacy, safety, and composition, provides essential assurances for manufacturers, agricultural retailers, and growers. This certification fosters confidence among stakeholders and supports the advancement of sustainable agricultural practices.

"For Biodyne USA, this certification demonstrates our adherence to stringent manufacturing standards and testing methods," Farley concluded. "It allows ag retailers to consider our product for shelf space confidently and gives growers assurance in our product's compliance with industry standards, enabling them to make informed decisions."

About Biodyne USA

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Biodyne USA leverages the power of microbiology to deliver environmental solutions that enhance success and sustainability. Committed to innovation, Biodyne USA continually expands the possibilities of microbiology, setting new benchmarks for excellence. Learn more at www.biodyne-usa.com and follow on X @Biodyne_USA.

About The Fertilizer Institute (TFI)

TFI is the leading voice of the nation's fertilizer industry, with roots dating back to 1883. Its members include fertilizer producers, wholesalers, retailers, and trading firms. TFI's dedicated staff in Washington, D.C., serves its members through legislative, educational, technical, economic information, and public communication programs. For more information, visit TFI.org and follow on X @Fertilizer_Inst. Discover TFI's nutrient stewardship initiatives at www.nutrientstewardship.org and on X @4rnutrients

