BioEclipse Therapeutics Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class, curative immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Goldman Sachs has recognized BioEclipse Co-Founder & CEO, Pamela R. Contag, Ph.D., as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018 at the seventh annual Goldman Sachs Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California. The Summit brings together emerging entrepreneurs and seasoned business leaders for discussion and workshops to build enduring businesses that will reshape industries and drive progress through innovation.

Dr. Contag co-founded BioEclipse, raising seed funding and licensing key patents from Stanford University with a mission to deliver transformative, safe and precise therapies for resistant and recurrent cancers that to date are regarded as virtually untreatable. BioEclipse Therapeutics is preparing to initiate Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for its proprietary, first-in-class immunotherapy, CRX-100, an intravenously delivered, targeted, dual biotherapy against solid tumors. BioEclipse, which is a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS, a premier life science incubator program, is the third start-up company that Dr. Contag has co-founded. Her first life science start-up, Xenogen was also founded with great technology and IP licensed from Stanford University to serve an unmet need in pharmaceutical drug development. She and her XGEN Management Team developed the technology, built a commercial business and took the company public in 2004.

"I thank Goldman Sachs for the honor and look forward to sharing our vision, ideas, and wisdom with emerging and seasoned entrepreneurs from a diverse set of industries, said Dr. Contag. "Entrepreneurs are not just critically important to economic growth and job creation, but also can help direct our future by introducing new technologies and solutions. My goal is to come away from this meeting with new insights as BioEclipse prepares to enter Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for CRX-100. We believe CRX-100 could help solve the problem of resistant and recurrent cancers in patients that have no therapeutic alternatives."

For more than 145 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and workshops led by Goldman Sachs experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

