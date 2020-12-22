BioEclipse to Participate in Biotech Showcase Digital During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics™ (BioEclipse), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, today announced its President and CEO Pam Contag, Ph.D., will participate in Biotech Showcase Digital being held January 11-15, 2021.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital Date: January 11-15, 2021 Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

During Biotech Showcase Digital, registered conference participants will be able to watch a pre-recorded presentation by BioEclipse. Also, Dr. Contag will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies via the conference's networking and scheduling platform, partneringONE®, to discuss BioEclipse's business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical program for CRX100. BioEclipse has initiated an open-label, Phase 1 dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties of CRX100 in advanced solid tumors that do not respond to standard of care, including triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, osteosarcoma, epithelial ovarian cancer, and gastric cancer.

Meetings can be arranged through the Biotech Showcase 2021 website or by contacting either BioEclipse or Miriam Miller at Tiberend Strategic Advisors.

BioEclipse is focused on the treatment of recurring cancers with a unique multi-mechanistic approach that could address cancers believed to be untreatable. Developed with technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University, CRX100 combines activated immune cells, known as cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells, with a tumor-killing virus. As stand-alone therapies, these two agents have previously been assessed in human studies. When combined to create CRX100, the CIK cells protect the oncolytic virus and deliver it to cancer cells throughout the body. The two components then work together to attack primary tumors and metastatic disease. Data from preclinical studies shows that this combination approach also can trigger a long-lasting immune response that protects against relapse and disease recurrence.

About BioEclipse Therapeutics™

BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using a novel platform that combines immune cells and an oncolytic virus to expand treatment options for patients with refractory solid tumors. Our focus is currently on treatment of recurring cancers with our unique multi-mechanistic approach that could address cancers believed to be untreatable. BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is preparing to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials with, CRX100, a patented, first in class, intravenously delivered, targeted immunotherapy against solid tumors. CRX100 is being developed to deliver potentially curative treatment to patients over a broad range of tumor types, including some rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit www.bioeclipse.com.

Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Miriam Miller (Investors)

212-375-2694

[email protected]

Johanna Bennett (Media)

212-375-2686

[email protected]

SOURCE BioEclipse Therapeutics