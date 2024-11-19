Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center Announces the 2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit

LAUREL, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC), announces the 2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit and launches its call for session proposals. Details can be found at cyberbiosecuritysummit.org .

Hosted by BIO-ISAC and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the Cyberbiosecurity Summit convenes February 25-26, 2025 at the Kossiakoff Center in Laurel, Maryland. Early bird pricing ends December 13, 2024.

The threat from cyber incidents in the bioeconomy can, and has, impacted the public's ability to access everything from apples to vaccines. As biotechnology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the protection of sensitive data, intellectual property, and the equipment that delivers on science at the pace we demand, requires all of us to take action. The Cyberbiosecurity Summit is dedicated to bridging the gaps between cybersecurity, biosecurity, and biotechnology in order to foster innovation and address critical challenges in safeguarding the future of the global bioeconomy.

The Cyberbiosecurity Summit invites forward-thinking session proposals on topics in the field, such as securing genomic data, training the bioeconomy workforce, mitigating threats to biomanufacturing, and building resilient systems for the future of biotechnology across all its deployments in agriculture, energy, health, and more. Sessions demonstrating the impact of implementing tools and resources at BIO-ISAC or delivering hands-on cyberbiosecurity experiences to audiences will be prioritized. Submit your session proposal by December 12, 2024 at cyberbiosecuritysummit.org .

About the Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center

The Bioeconomy Information sharing and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC) addresses threats unique to the bioeconomy and enables coordination among stakeholders to facilitate a robust and secure industry. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, BIO-ISAC provides two-way sharing of information among public and private organizations, including biotechnology and biomanufacturing, serving as the global resource on cyberbiosecurity. Visit isac.bio for more information.

