Bioelectric Toothbrush Offers New Approach with 6x Plaque Removal

Clinically validated microcurrent technology now available in the U.S. market

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Gums Inc. today announced the U.S. launch of its bioelectric toothbrush, a clinically validated oral care device that delivers safe microcurrents to remove plaque from hard-to-reach areas where traditional bristles cannot effectively clean.

According to clinical studies, the bioelectric method demonstrated a sixfold improvement in plaque removal efficiency in deep, difficult-to-access regions of the mouth compared to traditional brushing.[1] The same studies reported a 75% improvement in gingival inflammation indices following regular use.[2]

Great Gums bioelectric toothbrush clinical data: 6x better hard-to-reach plaque removal, 75% reduction in gum inflammation, 53% reduction in bad breath. Research conducted in partnership with Columbia University College of Dental Medicine.

Research conducted in affiliation with Yonsei University College of Dentistry also showed a 75% improvement in gingival inflammation indices. The foundational technology was developed by Dr. Young Wook Kim during his doctoral research at the University of Maryland.

Oral health remains a widespread global challenge. The World Health Organization estimates that around 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, with inadequate plaque removal identified as a primary contributing factor. Despite decades of innovation, both manual and electric toothbrushes continue to show limitations in addressing this issue.

"Bioelectric technology provides gentle yet effective plaque removal, particularly in gum-sensitive areas," said Dr. Kim. "Our research suggests that microcurrent-based cleaning can address oral health challenges that traditional mechanical brushing cannot solve."

"Our success in Asia has demonstrated strong market demand for effective oral health solutions," said Young Wook Kim, co-founder of Great Gums Inc. "We are confident that U.S consumers here will respond to our scientifically validated approach without relying on increased physical force."

The Great Gums bioelectric toothbrush is now available for purchase at getgreatgums.com .

About Great Gums Inc.

Great Gums Inc. is a San Francisco-based company pioneering bioelectric oral healthcare solutions, founded by Mark Goldstein and Young Wook Kim. With technology rooted in research from the University of Maryland and developed in partnership with Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, the company is committed to revolutionizing oral health through scientifically proven innovations.

