Bioelectronica® Corporation Wins Annual CYTO Virtual Interactive 2021 Innovation Showcase

RENO, Nev., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioelectronica® Corporation ("Bioelectronica") announced today that the company won the Innovation Showcase competition that was held at CYTO Virtual Interactive 2021. ISAC, the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry, held its annual CYTO meeting June 7-10, 2021.

Dr. Amar Basu, PhD, Scientific Advisor at Bioelectronica, presented a high-level overview of the company's Hypercell® platform to the judging panel. Hypercell® is a next-generation platform that uses patent-pending electrofluidic hardware, reagents and data science to expedite biopharma discovery and production workflows. The system detects and sorts single cells using proprietary reagent sets and computer vision algorithms. Hypercell® is a Research Use Only platform, and is not intended to Diagnose Treat or Cure any disease. Bioelectronica has won numerous awards and accolades for its innovative platform, including the New Product Award at SLAS 2020.

Bioelectronica was one of three finalists to make it to the judging panel. The Session Moderators were William Hyun, PhD, Venture Partner at Genoa Ventures, and Elena Holden, MD, President and CEO of Tomocube USA, Inc. The distinguished judging panel included Alexis Ji, PhD, Partner at Illumina Ventures, Dara Wright, VP and President of the Clinical Diagnostics Group at Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Christian Dose, PhD, Head of Chemical Biology Research and Development Department at Miltenyi Biotec.

Jonathan Hull, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are honored to have been a part of this innovation showcase amongst reputable peers and are thrilled to see that Hypercell® continues to receive prestigious accolades. Our Hypercell® platform is the first system to use computer vision to sort single cells by their secreted biomarkers, which enables high throughput and high viability functional assays."

For more information on the Hypercell® platform, please visit our website at https://bioelectronica.com/

About Bioelectronica

Bioelectronica® is a research-stage biotechnology company building intelligent, digital tools for drug discovery, cell screening and cell sorting. Bioelectronica's platform technology combines computer vision, biochemical reagents and consumer electronics to accelerate discovery. We believe that by transforming biochemistry through digital innovation, we fundamentally change the speed and price of therapeutics discovery and development. For more information on how your workflow can benefit from Bioelectronica's step change innovation, reach out to Jonathan Hull at [email protected] . Bioelectronica® and Hypercell® are registered trademarks of Bioelectronica. Hypercell® is For Research Use Only.

SOURCE Bioelectronica

Related Links

https://bioelectronica.com

