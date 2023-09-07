Bioenergy Devco Announces Expansion of Bioenergy Innovation Center

News provided by

Bioenergy Devco

07 Sep, 2023, 11:28 ET

Organics Recycling Company Receives Permitting Approval for New Anaerobic Digestion Facility in Delaware

SEAFORD, Del., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of anaerobic digestion facilities, has announced today that it has received permitting approval for construction of its organics recycling facility at its Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford, Delaware.

The expanded Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford will use the safe, tested, proven technology of anaerobic digestion to turn organic food waste into clean, renewable natural gas, as well as a soil amendment that will be composted onsite to be used in agriculture, horticulture projects, community gardens and more.

Anaerobic digestion is a natural microbial process that produces clean, renewable energy and a nutrient-rich soil amendment, creating a truly circular system. In Bioenergy Devco's 25-year history, it has built over 250 anaerobic digesters around Europe and the United States and manages 140 anaerobic digesters.

"The Bioenergy Innovation Center in Delaware is an excellent example of how we can harness renewable energy resources from recycling organic waste and simultaneously contribute to a more sustainable future," said Bioenergy Devco's CEO Shawn Kreloff. "Organics recycling is a game-changer in our collective fight to protect our climate and prevent pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. By preventing organic waste from ending up in landfills, incinerators or being land-applied raw, anaerobic digestion reduces greenhouse emissions for cleaner air, averts runoff that endangers the ecosystems of our waterways and generates a source of clean, renewable energy. For example, the anaerobic digestion process used at the Bioenergy Innovation Center can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 19,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road annually."

The Bioenergy Innovation Center received Resource Recovery, Air Quality Natural Minor and Wastewater Facility Construction permitting approvals from Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) on September 6, 2023. Bioenergy Devco is planning to form an advisory committee for the project, aiming to incorporate feedback from community stakeholders.

Bioenergy Devco is committed to promoting sustainability through its innovative environmental solutions. The launch of this bioenergy project is a significant step towards achieving the company's mission of driving sustainable practices and fostering a resilient, eco-conscious world.

About Bioenergy Devco 

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco has built more than 250 and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

Bioenergy Devco Media Contact

Jessica Whidt
Warner Communications
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco

Also from this source

BIOENERGY DEVCO RECEIVES TOP PROJECT OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM ENVIRONMENT + ENERGY LEADER

Bioenergy Devco Wins The Climate Registry 2023 Innovative Partnership Climate Leadership Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.