Bioenergy DevCo Applauds COP28 Initiative to Reduce Food Waste

News provided by

Bioenergy Devco

18 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

EPA Unveils National Food Waste Prevention Draft at COP28 with Emphasis on Anaerobic Digestion for Sustainable Food Waste Management

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of anaerobic digestion facilities, commends The United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) announcement of a new Draft National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste. Unveiled by EPA Administrator Michael Regan at COP28, the strategy takes a collaborative, whole-of-government approach to expanding organics recycling infrastructure and meeting their 50% food waste reduction goal by 2030 with the FDA.

"The EPA's emphasis on anaerobic digestion as a preferred method for sustainable food waste management reinforces the importance of our work," said Shawn Kreloff, CEO of Bioenergy Devco. "This serves as a catalyst for expanding adoption of anaerobic digestion to divert more food waste from landfills and harness its potential for renewable energy and nutrients."

Food waste is a major challenge in the United States, with over one-third of the food produced never reaching consumers, squandering valuable resources and contributing to environmental harm. Much of this waste is sent to landfills, where it decomposes and produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

The Food Waste Prevention draft aims to support policies that incentivize food loss and waste prevention through organics recycling. It specifically endorses channeling grant funding to improve anaerobic digestion and community composting infrastructure as key tools for sustainability. Anaerobic digestion (AD) is a biological process that breaks down organic materials in an oxygen-free environment. This process not only generates biogas, a valuable source of renewable energy, but also produces digestate or biosolids, nutrient-rich products that can be employed as fertilizers or soil amendments.

The EPA has emphasized the importance of avoiding landfills due to their substantial negative environmental impact. The agency's October study found that 58% of methane emissions from landfills come from yard and food organics waste.

Anaerobic digestion addresses the problems of energy burdens required from incineration as a method of waste disposal while harnessing food waste's potential for renewable energy and nutrients. This makes it vital for reducing greenhouse gasses and furthering environmental sustainability.

As a global leader in anaerobic digestion, Bioenergy Devco remains committed to recycling food waste from landfills, generating renewable energy, producing nutrient-rich soil amendments, and building a more circular economy.

About Bioenergy Devco
Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco has built 250 and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

Media Contact
Jessica Whidt
Warner Communications
[email protected]
702-539-1596

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco

Also from this source

Bioenergy Devco Supports Local Legislators in Efforts to Cut Methane Emissions

Bioenergy Devco Supports Local Legislators in Efforts to Cut Methane Emissions

Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing and...
Bioenergy Devco Announces Expansion of Bioenergy Innovation Center

Bioenergy Devco Announces Expansion of Bioenergy Innovation Center

Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.