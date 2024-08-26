BIOENERGY DEVCO APPOINTS ENERGY INDUSTRY VETERANS MICHAEL WOODWARD AS PRESIDENT AND DAIN SANTARELLI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco , with assets in North America and Europe, is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, today announced the appointment of two long-time energy industry leaders to its executive team. Michael Woodward joins the Company as President, and Dain Santarelli takes on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Michael Woodward previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Meritage Midstream II, which was involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas. He played a pivotal role in the $885 million sale of Meritage to Western Midstream in 2023, where he helped manage all aspects of the transaction, while continuing to lead the business and secure additional commercial deals. In addition to his M&A accomplishments, Woodward led the negotiation of a groundbreaking $250 million revenue guarantee contract with a large investment-grade counterparty, which was crucial to the company's financial stability during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am proud and excited to join Bioenergy Devco during a pivotal period of growth and innovation for the organization," said Woodward. "Building on a strong legacy of traditional energy, we're embracing the future with renewable energy solutions and look forward to continuing to expand the business to provide renewable natural gas (RNG) derived from our proprietary anaerobic digestion process, supporting the diversity of sustainable fuel offerings in our energy complex."

Dain Santarelli joins Bioenergy Devco as an accomplished leader with a proven track record in operations, project management, and engineering within the traditional energy infrastructure sector. Over the last ten years, Santarelli successfully deployed over $1 billion of capital to deliver complex infrastructure domestically and abroad. He served as Vice President & General Manager for Powder River Basin Operations at Meritage Midstream II and led over 70 personnel to maintain safe and reliable operations through the sale of Meritage to Western Midstream. Mr. Santarelli holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy at West Point, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma State University.

"Bioenergy Devco has built a world-wide reputation as a leader in the production of renewable natural gas through anaerobic digestion, diversifying the mix of sustainable fuels available in the marketplace," said Santarelli. "This team has done a fantastic job of laying the foundation for our future development, and I am thrilled to join them as we continue to reshape the future of the energy sector."

In addition to these key leadership appointments, Christine McKiernan will assume the role of Chief Technical Officer, focusing on all technical aspects of engineering and construction related to the Company's current operating facilities and future growth projects.

"The coming years will be a time of innovation, growth, and commitment to operational excellence for the entire team at Bioenergy Devco. The Company is fortunate to welcome these industry leaders to support us as we scale our business across North America, producing a stable fuel supply and renewable energy to support communities, businesses, and municipalities in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and significantly reduce the amount of solid waste delivered to landfills," said Nick Thomas, Bioenergy Devco's CEO.

About Bioenergy Devco

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Its proven technology harnesses naturally occurring biological processes and provides scalable solutions to help communities and businesses transform their organic waste. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BTS Biogas Srl, Bioenergy Devco has built over 250 facilities and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide.

Media Contact

