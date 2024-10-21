BIOENERGY DEVCO APPOINTS JASON T. MEEK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco, a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, today announced the appointment of Jason T. Meek as its Chief Financial Officer.

Immediately prior to joining Bioenergy Devco, Mr. Meek was the Chief Financial Officer at PurposeEnergy, a private equity-backed food waste-to-energy development company based in Salem, NH. There he oversaw the accounting, finance, and human resources efforts playing a key role in the company's initial growth, strategic direction, staffing and internal systems development.

Previously, Mr. Meek served as a core member of the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RAM Energy, a private equity-backed oil and natural gas producer in Tulsa, OK with key assets located in Fayette County, Texas. During his 10-year tenure with RAM, he led the origination, structuring, and closing of over $250 million in financing transactions and executed more than 20 acquisition and divestiture deals, totaling over $200 million.

Mr. Meek is also an experienced investment and corporate banking executive with over 20 years of expertise, specializing in the oil, natural gas, and energy sectors. His comprehensive transactional experience encompasses all areas of corporate finance, including originating and executing public and private equity raises, public and private debt issuances, lending transactions involving revolving credit facilities, term loans, and subordinated or structured debt facilities, along with strategic and financial advisory assignments, mergers and acquisitions, and divestiture advisory. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Meek has originated and executed transactions exceeding $13 billion while at RBC Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Deutsche Bank, and others.

"I am thrilled to join Bioenergy Devco and its talented and passionate team to support the continued development of renewable energy anaerobic digestion facilities focused on the diversion of organic waste from landfills and across North America," said Mr. Meek.

"We are positioned for rapid growth in the coming years, delivering the next-generation energy infrastructure through our advanced anaerobic digestion technology," said Bioenergy Devco CEO, Nick Thomas. "Mr. Meek brings with him over three decades of experience in energy, banking and financial leadership as a CFO for private growth companies, each of which will be instrumental as we expand our presence across North America."

Mr. Meek succeeds Chip Hoagland, who is retiring after four years as Chief Financial Officer at Bioenergy Devco. "Mr. Hoagland has been an exceptional leader and executive in the energy industry, and we are deeply grateful for his service at Bioenergy Devco," said Thomas.

About Bioenergy Devco

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Its proven technology harnesses naturally occurring biological processes and provides scalable solutions to help communities and businesses transform their organic waste. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BTS Biogas Srl, Bioenergy Devco has built over 250 facilities and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide.

