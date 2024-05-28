BIOENERGY DEVCO APPOINTS NICK THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco, LLC , a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, today announced that Nick Thomas, a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of energy sector experience, has been named Chief Executive Officer. Thomas succeeds Shawn Kreloff, Bioenergy Devco's founder and CEO, who will transition to a new role on the company's Board of Directors.

"I am honored to lead Bioenergy Devco as we enter our next phase of growth and innovation," said Thomas. "With the exceptional and proven team we have in place, we will continue providing advanced anaerobic digestion solutions that generate renewable energy and help lead the transition to a carbon-neutral economy by reducing greenhouse gasses generated from food waste."

Thomas recently served as Chairman and CEO of Meritage Midstream Services II, LLC ("Meritage"), providing gathering, compression, treating, processing, and natural gas and NGL transmission services to producers in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. Meritage was acquired by Western Midstream for $885 million in October 2023. Previously, Thomas was President and Chief Operating Officer of Meritage Midstream Services III, LLC, a Canadian midstream operator that was sold to a joint venture between SemCams and KKR in February 2019 for CAD $600 million.

Kreloff stated, "I am proud of what Bioenergy Devco has accomplished to pioneer the development of advanced anaerobic digestion technology and plant development, focused on food waste, in North America and Europe. I look forward to supporting Nick and our continued growth under his leadership. Sustainable food waste recycling solutions for our planet are at the core of our mission, and I am confident that Bioenergy Devco will continue to lead the way in transformative food waste recycling and sustainable agriculture."

Bioenergy Devco has nearly three decades of global expertise in organics recycling and currently manages more than 150 anaerobic digesters worldwide. Its mission is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, foster agricultural sustainability, and produce renewable energy to support the global transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

About Bioenergy Devco

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Its proven technology harnesses naturally occurring biological processes and provides scalable solutions to help communities and businesses transform their organic waste. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BTS Biogas Srl, Bioenergy Devco has built over 250 facilities and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide. Its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from organic waste.

Media Contact

Jessica Whidt , Warner Communications; 702-539-1596 to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco