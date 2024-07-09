BIOENERGY DEVCO APPOINTS RICHARD GOGNAT AS CHIEF LEGAL COUNSEL

Gognat to advise and support management on regulatory matters as the company enters its next phase of growth.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco , a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, today announced the appointment of Richard Gognat as Chief Legal Officer.

Gognat brings over 40 years of expertise in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and energy to his new role at Bioenergy Devco.

Gognat will advise and support the company on strategic initiatives as it embarks on its next phase of growth in commercial-scale anaerobic digestion and energy infrastructure solutions. "I look forward to collaborating with the Bioenergy Devco team as we navigate our growth and expansion in communities across the U.S. and work towards reducing harmful methane emissions through advanced anaerobic digestion technology," said Gognat.

Gognat most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Meritage Midstream Services, which constructed, owned, and operated natural gas, crude oil, NGL, and wastewater pipelines and facilities in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and the Montney Shale play in western Alberta. As a key executive team member, his oversight included legal, land, and EHS activities, and his strategic insights and expertise were instrumental in the company's success. During his tenure, Gognat was integrally involved in closing several billion dollars' worth of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, private equity and credit facility transactions.

"We are poised for rapid growth in the coming years. We are fortunate to have Richard's guidance and expertise as we work towards minimizing methane emissions and pollution caused by food waste while advancing the future of energy infrastructure for communities," said Nick Thomas, Bioenergy Devco's CEO.

About Bioenergy Devco

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Its proven technology harnesses naturally occurring biological processes and provides scalable solutions to help communities and businesses transform their organic waste. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BTS Biogas Srl, Bioenergy Devco has built over 250 facilities and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide. Its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from organic waste.

