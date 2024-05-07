BIOENERGY DEVCO NAMED 2024 SEAL BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS WINNER

The company has won the Environmental Initiatives Award for its pioneering anaerobic digestion bioenergy center in Jessup, MD.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco, a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, has been named as a winner of the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards , honoring their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the SEAL Awards," said Shawn Kreloff, CEO of Bioenergy Devco. "Sustainability is at the heart of our mission, and we are committed to developing innovative solutions that promote a more sustainable future for our planet. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering cutting-edge food waste anaerobic digester facilities that are the heart of sustainable agriculture."

Each year, the SEAL Awards recognize the 50 most sustainable companies and the most impactful environmental initiatives. Bioenergy Devco received the Environmental Initiatives Award for its pioneering organics recycling facility in Jessup, Maryland. This groundbreaking facility utilizes anaerobic digestion to convert 120,000 tons of food waste annually into renewable natural gas and nutrient-rich soil amendment. It tackles redirecting over 120,000 tons of organic waste from landfills yearly and mitigates emissions equivalent to over 69,000 acres of forest. The facility produces around 340,000 MMBtu of renewable gas to power over 7500 homes and generates 16,575 tons of soil amendment for agriculture.

"Integration and Impact are the watchwords of the 2024 SEAL Sustainability Awards. This year, we've seen an impressive synthesis of technology, design, and innovation combined to drive sustainable impact," commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. "Alongside the critical need for organizations to dedicate real investment and human capital into ESG, the holistic approach of these award winners is imperative to keep driving progress."

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through business sustainability awards and environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing environmental impact campaigns. The 2024 award entry fees were contributed to SEAL's Impact Campaigns , Environmental Journalism Award , and Environmental Research Grant programs. The organization's Business Sustainability Awards honor the most sustainable companies in the world, including Adidas, AMD, Cisco and Tide.

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco has built over 250 facilities and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

