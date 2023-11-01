Bioenergy Devco Supports Local Legislators in Efforts to Cut Methane Emissions

News provided by

Bioenergy Devco

01 Nov, 2023, 17:04 ET

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing and operation of anaerobic digestion facilities, released a statement commending local legislators' efforts to divert organic waste from landfills and reduce methane emissions. A group of more than 50 leaders from across the United States sent an open letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, calling on the federal government to update landfill emissions monitoring standards and support their efforts to phase organics out of landfills and incinerators.

"I applaud the proactive efforts of these local legislators to address a very critical need, impacting not only at the local level but also a worldwide problem. There is clear evidence of an overwhelming desire to address methane emissions that impact local communities and waterways," said Bioenergy Devco's CEO Shawn Kreloff. "We see the greatest impact on issues that impact us on a global level made by local communities working together to protect the environment and strengthen their economies. We look forward to continuing to partner with local legislators and residents to do just that, and also serve as a resource to local communities in their efforts to curtail methane emissions."

The letter comes just weeks after the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative – the Wasted Food Scale – which highlights the harmful effects of sending food waste to landfills and incinerators.

Over one-third of the food produced in the United States goes uneaten, wasting the resources used to produce it. Unfortunately, a significant portion of this wasted food finds its way to landfills, where it breaks down and generates methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Wasted food is the single most common material landfilled and incinerated in the country, comprising 24% and 22% of landfilled and combusted municipal solid waste.

Anaerobic digestion's prominent placement above composting and other methods in the Wasted Food Scale underscores its pivotal role in forging a more sustainable world. Anaerobic digestion (AD) is a biological process that breaks down organic materials, such as inedible food waste, in an oxygen-free environment. This safe, tested, proven technology turns organic food waste into clean, renewable natural gas, as well as a soil amendment that will be composted onsite to be used in agriculture, horticulture projects, community gardens and more. Working with municipal and state legislators, Bioenergy Devco designs, engineers, constructs, finances and operates commercial-scale anaerobic digestion facilities that empower local communities to simultaneously improve air, soil and watershed quality, create locally-sourced energy to power homes and businesses in the form of renewable natural gas, support sustainable agriculture and move towards a truly circular economy.

About Bioenergy Devco 

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco has built more than 250 and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

Bioenergy Devco Media Contact

Jessica Whidt
Warner Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco

Also from this source

Bioenergy Devco Announces Expansion of Bioenergy Innovation Center

Bioenergy Devco Announces Expansion of Bioenergy Innovation Center

Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and...
BIOENERGY DEVCO RECEIVES TOP PROJECT OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM ENVIRONMENT + ENERGY LEADER

BIOENERGY DEVCO RECEIVES TOP PROJECT OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM ENVIRONMENT + ENERGY LEADER

Bioenergy Devco a leading provider in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.