Bioenergy Life Science, Inc. Receives Positive Opinion in New EFSA Ruling on the Safety of D-Ribose as a Novel Food Ingredient

MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Life Science, Inc.'s ingredient Bioenergy Ribose® (D-Ribose) has received a positive opinion from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for "the safety of use" as a novel food (NF) ingredient.

Bioenergy Life Science, Inc. (BLS) welcomed this news today (May 31) in a published result of the EFSA evaluation of its core ingredient D-Ribose. (EFSA Journal 2018;16(5):5265). EFSA concludes that D-Ribose is safe for the general population including children and that this relates to a value of 36 mg/kg/day, which for a 70Kg adult is equivalent to a daily dosage of 2.5g, which is a strong dose for efficacy.

"We have worked very hard for this achievement and are very happy we have the safety approval from EFSA to use Bioenergy Ribose in food and beverage applications in the EU," states Marianne McDonagh, Vice President of Sales at BLS.

Bioenergy Ribose has been used in dietary supplements for nearly 30 years in Europe. Its use in the United States, where it is FDA GRAS-certified, extends over 40 years and includes sports nutrition and functional food and beverage applications. Its health-enhancing benefits have been experienced by millions of users.

"We look forward to continue working with the EU Commission to define the list of food categories and expanding our brand and core product, Bioenergy Ribose, in Europe," says McDonagh.

About BLS:

Creating innovative ingredients for healthier living is the mission of Bioenergy Life Science (BLS). We are developing new scientific based, all-natural, and pure ingredients that help people feel, perform and look better. Our core technology lies in the development of the multi-functional molecule D-Ribose, making us best known for the only patented and FDA GRAS-certified Ribose on the market, Bioenergy Ribose®. We use that core technology and expertise to develop other clinically-proven ingredients that support digestive health, weight management, anti-aging, heart health and many other health-enhancing benefits. We sell in bulk to businesses who manufacture or formulate functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements and sports nutrition products.

About Bioenergy Ribose

D-Ribose (or simply Ribose) is the backbone of the ATP molecule and is the rate-limiting compound in how quickly the body rebuilds ATP after it has been depleted. While every cell in the body has the ability to make Ribose, the metabolic pathway used is slow. Supplementing with Bioenergy Ribose® significantly accelerates energy recovery, reduces muscle stiffness, and provides greater endurance. Bioenergy Ribose is widely used in food and nutrition products for energy enhancement. It also supports healthy aging, cardiovascular health, weight management, and many other health-enhancing benefits. Bioenergy Ribose is FDA GRAS-certified, Kosher, Halal, Non-GMO (Project Verified) and gluten-free.

