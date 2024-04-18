Bioenergy Market size is set to grow by USD 80.16 billion from 2023-2027, increasing concerns about the environment and energy security boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioenergy market size is estimated to grow by USD 80.16 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioenergy Market 2023-2027

Bioenergy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 80.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled A2A Spa, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BP Plc, Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Fortum Oyj, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Manta Biofuel, MVV Energie AG, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Schaumann BioEnergy Consult GmbH, SGP BioEnergy Holdings LLC, Shell plc, SynTech Bioenergy LLC, and Thumb BioEnergy LLC

Segment Overview

This bioenergy market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Transportation, Off-grid electricity, Cooking, Others) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio