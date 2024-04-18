Bioenergy Market size is set to grow by USD 80.16 billion from 2023-2027, increasing concerns about the environment and energy security boost the market, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Apr 18, 2024, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioenergy market  size is estimated to grow by USD 80.16 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of  7.6%  during the forecast period. 

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market sizeRequest a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioenergy Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioenergy Market 2023-2027

Bioenergy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 80.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.0

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Key companies profiled

A2A Spa, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BP Plc, Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Fortum Oyj, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Manta Biofuel, MVV Energie AG, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Schaumann BioEnergy Consult GmbH, SGP BioEnergy Holdings LLC, Shell plc, SynTech Bioenergy LLC, and Thumb BioEnergy LLC

Segment Overview 

This bioenergy market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Transportation, Off-grid electricity, Cooking, Others) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Wood Pellets Market size is set to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2023-2027, AS Graanul Invest, Binderholz GmbH and Bio Eneco, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

Wood Pellets Market size is set to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2023-2027, AS Graanul Invest, Binderholz GmbH and Bio Eneco, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

The global wood pellets market size is estimated to grow by USD 5283.83 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow ...
Voice Assistant Application Market size is set to grow by USD 10.33 billion from 2023-2027, digital transformation boost the market, Technavio

Voice Assistant Application Market size is set to grow by USD 10.33 billion from 2023-2027, digital transformation boost the market, Technavio

The global voice assistant application market size is estimated to grow by USD 10334.37 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics