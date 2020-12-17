Bioesse Technologies Looking for Strategic Marketing and Distribution Partner for Award Winning Anxiety, Stress and Fear Dog Product

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioesse (https://www.bioessetech.com/) has developed and patented a product that could nearly eliminate the daily canine anxiety-related issues experienced by average, healthy pets in millions of homes. My Pet–My Scent is an all-natural, plant-based kit that represents a completely new approach to pet-stress issues. The system uses inhalation technology, allowing pets to carry the scent of their owners around with them all day, ensuring calm and natural comfort. Bioesse is an inhalation technology company and is currently seeking a strategic partner to help market and distribute the My Pet–My Scent product.

"Dogs recognize their families and owners by scent; this is an established and studied fact," said Mark Theno, owner of Bioesse. Bioesse Technologies was awarded the Best New Product at the 2017 Global Pet Expo Conference in Orlando, Florida by Dr. Marty Becker and his organization "Fear Fear." The product has a utility patent and My Pet – My Scent is trademarked.

Using a dog's own natural, powerful olfactory senses, My Pet–My Scent links a pet owner's scent to a specially made locket that calms and comforts a pet without use of expensive, harmful drugs or harsh dietary supplements. The Pet–My Scent® kit is designed to be easy to use.

Pet owners simply use an alcohol pad to swab a fold of their arm or neck, then squeeze a few drops of alcohol from the pad into a hemp-oil impregnated disk. The hemp-disk is loaded into a locket that is placed around the dog's collar.

The combination of the pet owner's scent and the effects of the hemp oil calm the dog while the dog is comforted, because they can smell their owner nearby.

Each disc lasts for three days and the human scent is added every day. When not in use, the disk is easily removed and discarded, and the loading process can be repeated as needed.

The My Pet–My Scent kit comes with a locket, elastic band to attach to the collar and enough alcohol swabs and impregnated hemp-oil disks to last for 30 days, with additional replenishment kits available for longer use.

The product is manufactured in Minnesota and is ready to go, we just need a company interested in sales, marketing and distribution of the product.

About Bioesse Technologies

A privately held business, Bioesse was founded with the intent of improving health and wellness for people around the world, using a variety of natural products and inhalation technology. Exploring the ways that essential and other plant-based oils are sourced, blended, and used, Bioesse offers premium, patented solutions that help calm, uplift, inspire, and encourage overall peace and serenity for both humans and pets. Learn more about the power of inhalation technology at: www.BioesseTech.com.

