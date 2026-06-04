Biofertilizer Market worth $6.94 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the biofertilizer market is projected to grow from USD 4.08 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Biofertilizer Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.08 billion

USD 4.08 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.94 billion

USD 6.94 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.2%

Biofertilizer Market Trends & Insights:

The global biofertilizers market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increasing focus on sustainable agriculture, soil health restoration, and a reduction in chemical fertilizer dependence across major farming economies. Farmers are increasingly adopting biofertilizers in crop nutrition programs to improve nitrogen fixation, phosphorus mobilization, root development, and overall crop productivity while maintaining long-term soil fertility. Rising demand for organic.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 39.0% in 2026.

By type, the nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% in 2026-2031.

The seed treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecasted year.

By form, the liquid segment is expected to dominate the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=856

The demand for biofertilizers across global markets has shown a remarkable upward trend in recent years, primarily owing to the emergence of sustainable nutrition strategies and eco-friendly farming technologies adopted by a broad spectrum of the agricultural community. The market is steadily growing as crop producers and growers shift toward microbial fertilizers to improve soil fertility, nutrient availability, root systems, crop productivity, and quality parameters, thereby reducing reliance on synthetic fertilizers. Growing awareness of soil health deterioration, declining nutrient utilization efficiency, environmental pollution, and the sustainability of farming systems would further boost biofertilizer demand for diversified crops such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, horticultural, and floricultural crops. Increasing acceptance among farmers, along with rising consumption of organic food, crop residue-free farming, and residue-free food processing concepts, is also contributing to the steady growth of microbial-based nutrient solutions. The consistent rise in R&D thrust areas by agro-biotech companies toward strain screening, microbial mass production, formulation, and delivery techniques is further supporting the development of novel, broad-spectrum, cost-effective bioagents and products to facilitate farmer-centric agri-needs on a broad scale.

Bacterial biofertilizers hold the highest share in the market, by source.

Bacterial biofertilizers hold the largest share of the global biofertilizer market due to their essential roles in microbial nutrient mobilization, nitrogen fixation, phosphate solubilization, and the enhancement of biological activity across various soils and cropping systems. The use of beneficial bacteria such as Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas in agriculture helps improve nutrient availability, crop root growth, and yield, while decreasing reliance on synthetic fertilizers. These biofertilizers are widely compatible with major crops such as cereals, grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, and horticultural plants, which supports their dominance in the market. Growing integration of microbiological technologies into conventional and organic farming, efforts to restore soil fertility, the development of integrated nutrient management systems, and a focus on biodegradable and biological crop production methods are boosting market potential. Innovations in bio-inoculum technology, microbial strain enhancement, bioformulation techniques, liquid inoculants, combining multiple bacterial functionalities, and custom strains tailored to specific cropping systems are driving the global growth of bacterial biofertilizers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=856

Phosphate-solubilizing and mobilizing biofertilizers have the largest market share in the biofertilizer market, by type.

Phosphate-solubilizing and mobilizing biofertilizers constitute the largest segment of the global biofertilizer market, primarily due to their essential role in increasing phosphorus availability and improving nutrient uptake across various crops. These biofertilizers harness beneficial microorganisms such as Bacillus, Pseudomonas, Aspergillus, and Penicillium species to convert insoluble soil phosphorus into forms accessible to plants, thereby boosting crop yields and soil health. Their widespread use across cereals, grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables strongly supports their market dominance worldwide. Growing concerns about phosphorus shortages, reduced fertilizer efficiency, and rising costs of synthetic phosphate fertilizers are driving demand for biological phosphorus solutions. Additionally, the focus on sustainable farming, integrated nutrient management, and soil health restoration motivates farmers to adopt phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers in both traditional and organic agriculture. Innovations in microbial strain development, liquid formulations, and multifunctional microbial consortia further enhance nutrient mobilization, microbial stability, and field performance. Support from governments advocating eco-friendly farming practices and decreasing reliance on chemical fertilizers is also expected to promote the long-term growth of this market segment globally.

By form, liquid biofertilizers are projected to retain the larger market share.

Liquid biofertilizers dominate the global market due to their higher microbial counts, longer shelf life, ease of handling and application, and better crop response compared to carrier-based formulations. They are increasingly popular for meeting modern agricultural needs by offering high microbial populations, improved nutrient use efficiency, and uniform distribution of microbes during soil and seed treatments. These formulations are used in cereal, grain, fruit, vegetable, pulse, and horticultural crops, driven by the demand for precise nutrient management and operational efficiency. The growing adoption of conservation agriculture, drip irrigation, and precision farming further boosts demand for liquid biofertilizers worldwide. Advances in cell-preservation techniques, formulation stability, and biological dosage of slow- and controlled-release systems are helping to accelerate the commercialization of high-performance liquid products. Additionally, government incentives, increased awareness of sustainable soil-crop management, and reduced dependence on chemical fertilizers are expected to support the long-term growth of liquid biofertilizers in both developed and developing agricultural regions.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=856

Europe is growing with the highest CAGR in the biofertilizers market.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global biofertilizers market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the extensive adoption of sustainable farming methods, the implementation of stringent environmental protection rules, and the enactment of restrictions on the use of chemical fertilizers in the region. The growing focus on soil health reclamation, high carbon-reduction objectives, and sustainable farming systems across European countries is projected to generate massive demand for biological crop nutrition products. Promoting organic farming and regenerative agricultural practices across countries such as Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the Netherlands is likely to considerably increase biofertilizer use. Moreover, European Union schemes, which are tailored to minimize the use of synthetic chemicals and enhance biological soil inputs, are expected to further drive market trends. The increasing consumer demand for residue-free and organic products, along with significant innovations and investments in microbial technology and precision agriculture methodologies, is also expected to impact the European biofertilizer market's growth.

Top Companies in the Biofertilizer Market

The report profiles key players such as Novonesis (Denmark), UPL Limited (India), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), T. Stanes & Company (India), Lallemand Plant Care (Canada), Rizobacter (Argentina), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (India), Madras Fertilizers Limited (India), IPL Biologicals (India), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Corteva Agriscience (United States), Kan Biosys (India), Mapleton Agri Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), and Seipasa S.A. (Spain). These companies are actively focusing on microbial research, biological formulation technologies, sustainable nutrient management solutions, and regenerative agriculture initiatives to strengthen their market position in the rapidly expanding global biofertilizers industry.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=856

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Type (Biocontrol, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Formulation, Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2030

Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients (Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acids, Minerals & Vitamins), Crop Type, Mode of Application (Foliar treatment, Soil treatment, Seed treatment), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/compound-biofertilizers-customized-fertilizers-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/compound-biofertilizers-customized-fertilizers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets