Biofertilizers Market size to record USD 1.88 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growing adoption of organic farming is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biofertilizers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.88 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 12.76% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biofertilizers Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing adoption of organic farming:

The world's population keeps growing, which makes it hard to find enough land and resources like water. To grow crops faster, farmers use a lot of chemical fertilizers. But these fertilizers can harm the soil and make it less healthy. So, many farmers are switching to organic farming instead.



Organic farming doesn't use chemicals and is better for the environment. It's becoming more popular because people are worried about chemicals in their food. Around the world, over 60 million hectares of land are used for organic farming every year. Biofertilizers are a good alternative to chemical fertilizers.



They help crops grow without hurting the soil. Governments are also helping with organic farming. In India , for example, there's a program called Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana that encourages farmers to grow crops organically.

, for example, there's a program called Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana that encourages farmers to grow crops organically.

This will make food safer and encourage more farmers to use organic methods. So, organic farming is becoming more common and will keep growing in the future.

For more detailed insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)- Buy This Report Now

Major Challenges:

Health concerns regarding use of nitrogenous fertilizers

Nitrogen fertilizers have chemicals like ammonia to boost crop growth. These chemicals get into the food we eat, causing health problems like breathing issues. They stick around for a long time and don't break down easily, which isn't good for the environment.



When these chemicals get into water, they contaminate it with harmful stuff like cadmium, aluminum, copper, and lead. Drinking this water can cause high blood pressure, skin problems, and kidney issues. It can also affect how our brains develop, especially in kids.



Using chemical fertilizers on plants might even increase the chances of getting cancer, like leukemia, colon cancer, and prostate cancer. Because of all these problems, the use of nitrogen fertilizers might not grow as much in the future.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Biofertilizers Market is experiencing a significant rise in demand due to the increasing awareness of sustainable farming practices and the need to preserve soil fertility. Biofertilizers, derived from naturally occurring bacteria, fungi, algae, and cyanobacteria, play a crucial role in enhancing nutrient uptake by plants. These microorganisms, including nitrogen biofertilizers, phosphate solubilizers, and rhizosphere microorganisms, promote symbiotic and associative symbiotic relationships with plants.

Precision farming and protected agriculture have further boosted the market growth by enabling the use of freeliving and symbiotic microorganisms in controlled environments. Bioinoculants, living microbes used as agricultural biologicals, offer health benefits to plants and the ecosystem by improving soil fertility and reducing harm caused by fertilizer abuse. Essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphate are effectively made available to plants through the action of these beneficial microorganisms, contributing to the overall growth and productivity of crops such as soybean.

Market Overview

The Biofertilizers Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture and the need to reduce the reliance on synthetic fertilizers. These eco-friendly alternatives utilize beneficial microorganisms to enhance soil fertility and nutrient availability. Chemicals such as nitrates, phosphates, and potassium are common components in Biofertilizers, derived from sources like compost, manure, and blue-green algae.

Fertilizers like Vertebrate Bone Meal, Blood Meal, and Fish Emulsion are popular Biofertilizers. The use of Biofertilizers in agriculture not only improves crop yield but also reduces the environmental impact of conventional farming practices. Organic farming and horticulture are major sectors driving the demand for Biofertilizers.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the large agricultural population and increasing awareness of organic farming practices. The future of Biofertilizers looks promising as governments and farmers continue to seek sustainable solutions for agriculture.

To understand more about this market report- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Application

Seed Treatment



Soil Treatment

Product

Nitrogen-fixing Biofertilizers



Phosphate-solubilizing Biofertilizers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio