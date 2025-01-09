Biofidelity and CellCarta partner to deploy Aspyre® Lung in global clinical trials

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity , a leader in innovative genomic solutions, and CellCarta , the global contract research organization (CRO) partner of choice for biopharmaceutical companies seeking precision medicine solutions, today announced a strategic partnership agreement to utilize Biofidelity's Aspyre® Lung in global clinical trials.

Partnership provides revolutionary services facilitating rapid and reliable global clinical trial enrollment. Post this CellCarta

Aspyre Lung simplifies the detection of established non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) biomarkers by analyzing both DNA and RNA from tissue and blood using a streamlined four-step workflow. Designed to run on existing qPCR platforms, it integrates seamlessly into laboratories globally and aligns with CellCarta's mission to support global clinical trials through innovative genomic services.

Under the terms of the strategic partnership agreement, CellCarta will set up and validate Aspyre Lung in their European laboratories first, followed by its US-based laboratories and will have non-exclusive rights to utilize Aspyre Lung for clinical trials globally. The partnership provides customers with revolutionary services leveraging both liquid and tissue biopsy samples, helping accelerate and facilitate rapid and reliable clinical trial enrollment.

"We are extremely pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with CellCarta to expand the use of Aspyre Lung to global clinical trials," said Biofidelity Co-Founder and CEO Barnaby Balmforth, PhD. "At Biofidelity we're actively working toward a future where more people around the world have access to the life-changing power of genomics. Partnering with CellCarta to make clinical trial enrollment faster and more efficient utilizing Simplified Genomic Profiling (SGP) via Aspyre Lung moves us significantly forward toward fulfilling our mission."

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Biofidelity," said CellCarta CEO Dusty Tenney. "CellCarta offers an extensive portfolio of biomarker testing services and tailored solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The addition of Aspyre Lung to our capabilities marks an advancement in our mission to propel precision medicine with specialized laboratory services."

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity is a rapidly growing commercial-stage genomic technology company dedicated to improving and extending the lives of patients with cancer by enabling better targeting of therapies, early detection of treatment resistance and routine monitoring of treatment response. Visit biofidelity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About CellCarta

CellCarta is a leading global CRO laboratory to the biopharmaceutical industry. With CAP accreditations and CLIA certifications for specific testing methods and facilities in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China, CellCarta provides a wide range of biomarker testing services and customized solutions to world-renowned pharmaceutical companies. By integrating analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics, and genomics, along with sample management and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. Visit cellcarta.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Biofidelity