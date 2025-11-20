BioFiltro Secures $35 Million Investment from Jordanelle Capital to Accelerate Growth Across Dairy, Food Processing, Sanitary, and Industrial Sectors

DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFiltro, Inc., a regenerative and nature-based wastewater treatment company serving the dairy, food processing, sanitary, industrial, and municipal sectors, announced today it has secured a $35 million strategic investment from Jordanelle Capital, a Utah-based private equity firm.

With Jordanelle's support, BioFiltro will accelerate growth within the dairy industry while expanding its reach across multiple other industries seeking natural, cost-effective alternatives to conventional treatment systems.

"This partnership allows us to build on our strong foundation within the dairy sector and bring our proven vermifiltration technology to even more producers," said Steve Rowe, Executive Chairman of BioFiltro. "I've seen firsthand the difference BioFiltro can make for dairy operations, and I'm excited about the growth ahead as we continue to make sustainability both practical and profitable."

"Our mission has always been to harness the power of nature to recover resources and protect water," said Matías Sjögren, CEO and Co-Founder of BioFiltro. "With Jordanelle's investment, we can scale that mission to reach more farms and industries committed to regenerative solutions and responsible water stewardship."

"BioFiltro represents the type of company we're proud to partner with: one that utilizes a unique and robust asset base to generate meaningful value for its customers through long-term relationships," said Matthew Day, Managing Partner at Jordanelle Capital. "BioFiltro's innovative, nature-based approach to wastewater treatment delivers measurable benefits for dairy producers, industrial customers, and the environment. We're excited to support its continued growth across agriculture and beyond."

BioFiltro's patented BIDA® System removes up to 98% of contaminants found in agricultural, industrial and sanitary wastewater through a natural biological process. It delivers significant reductions in energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, sludge production, and operating costs when compared to traditional wastewater technologies. Headquartered in Davis, California, BioFiltro serves clients across North America, South America and Europe, with a rapidly expanding footprint in the U.S. dairy sector.

About BioFiltro

BioFiltro is a global leader in regenerative wastewater treatment solutions, providing natural, low-energy systems that convert waste into worth. Through its patented BIDA® vermifiltration technology, BioFiltro treats wastewater for the dairy, food and beverage, municipal, wine, sanitary, and industrial sectors. BioFiltro transforms wastewater into clean water and nutrient-rich soil amendments, enabling clients to reduce costs, lower emissions, and meet sustainability goals. Learn more at www.biofiltro.com.

About Jordanelle Capital

Jordanelle Capital is a Utah-based private equity firm investing in asset-backed industrial companies, with a particular focus on water and wastewater, midstream agriculture, and the circular economy. Jordanelle looks to partner with management teams to accelerate growth, expand market presence, and build durable long-term value. Learn more at www.jordanelle.com.

SOURCE BioFiltro, Inc.