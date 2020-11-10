BioFit 360 CBD Wants to Give You a Little Something Extra to Help Relieve Anxiety and Pain This Holiday Season: $500!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We know it's been a tough year for just about everyone, so BioFit 360 would like to help you usher in a great 2021 with an extra $500 in your pocket, and pain and anxiety relieving, Zero THC CBD drops in your hand.

BioFit 360 CBD Logo BioFit 360 CBD's new Zero THC drops in Mint Chocolate. It also comes in Orange Cream

"We think the #BioFit360Relief Giveaway is an exciting way introduce you to our new, Zero THC CBD Oil Isolate (https://www.biofit360.com/products/premium-cbd-oil-isolate-1000mg)," says BioFit 360 President Heather Hughes. "It's especially good for athletes, first responders and those who take drug tests for work, because our new drops can help you with relief and focus, without worries of testing positive. In addition, both flavors, Orange Cream and Mint Chocolate, are delicious!"

Olympic Gold Medalist Dawn Harper Nelson knows the value of Zero THC CBD. As she trains to win her second gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the next Olympics, Harper uses BioFit 360's CBD isolate every morning. "The day ahead is guaranteed to be busy, and this helps me approach it with calmness. Orange Cream is my favorite flavor. One dropper and I'm off!" she says.

"In addition to BioFit 360's new Deep Sleep with CBN + Melatonin and newly flavored Relief and Revive drops, the #BioFit360Relief Giveaway is just a little something extra to help you feel better, do better, be better," says Hughes, citing the company tagline.

As an added bonus to the #BioFit360Relief Giveaway, the first 5,000 people who enter and follow @BioFit360CBD on Instagram will receive free samples of the Zero THC drops. "These might go faster than Dawn Harper Nelson, so don't wait to sign up," says Hughes.

To enter the giveaway, visit www.BioFit360.com/2020Relief. Five winners will be announced live each week on Instagram, @BioFit360CBD, starting mid-November and running through mid-December. No purchase necessary to enter. See all rules and regulations at www.BioFit360.com/2020Relief.

All BioFit 360 products can be found at https://www.biofit360.com. Use discount code TryBioFit for 20% off everything on the site. Follow @BioFit360CBD on Instagram for future special offers.

About BioFit 360

BioFit 360 is an industrial hemp derived CBD company offering gummies, topicals and tinctures. BioFit 360 was founded by a group of medical professionals seeking natural alternatives to manage everyday stresses, support a sense of calm and focus, promote recovery from inflammation and maintain healthy sleep cycles. All the company's industrial hemp derived CBD products are third-party laboratory tested, THC-free (less than 0.3% THC), vegan, GMO-free, made-in-the-USA, organically sourced, and have the highest customer satisfaction ratings.

