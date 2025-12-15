BioFlorida Fuels Innovation: Awards $90,000 in Annual Pitch Competition

BIOPITCH, featured at the annual Florida Innovation Conference, highlights the state's most promising life sciences ventures

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFlorida's annual BIOPITCH competition took center stage, highlighting Florida's pipeline of breakthrough healthcare innovations, at the 28th Florida Innovation Conference. This annual pitch competition brings together the state's most promising early-stage companies, and the investors positioned to accelerate their growth.

The Annual Innovation Conference featured industry leaders and prominent organizations including Lisa T. Miller, the Strategic Advisor to Healthcare Executives, Entrepreneurs & Innovators; Fisher Scientific; eMerge Americas; MintPharma Capital; Arthrex; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals; Hesperos; and Transpire Bio. The gathering, which highlights Florida's strengths as a premier destination for Life Sciences innovation, culminated with the announcement of winners in the highly competitive BIOPITCH competition.

72 of Florida's most innovative seed and early-stage biotech companies showcased their transformative solutions to a distinguished panel of 16 investors. Submissions showcased advances in cell-based therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, targeted cancer therapeutics, novel antimicrobial resistance solutions, and a diverse array of breakthrough treatments addressing some of healthcare's most pressing unmet medical needs. The competition featured two distinct categories:

Florida Premier: Innovative life science companies headquartered in Florida.

Innovative life science companies headquartered in Florida. Emerging Florida: For entrants that are a member of a Florida University / Incubator or Research Institute.

NeuroGenesis, from Miami, was awarded the $60,000 Florida Premier grand prize for their groundbreaking work in neurological therapeutics. Founded and led by CEO Tal Gilat, NeuroGenesis is advancing NG01, an innovative therapy that uses patients' own stem cells and has shown promising results in clinical trials for progressive multiple sclerosis and ALS, with FDA clearance to move forward with advanced trial studies.

Asha Therapeutics, a Tampa based biotechnology company, earned $30,000 as the Emerging Florida winner for their pioneering therapeutic platform. Under the leadership of Co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer, and President Bradlee Heckmann, Ph.D., Asha Therapeutics is developing novel treatment strategies that leverage fundamental scientific insights to address serious medical conditions including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ALS, bringing new possibilities to patients in need of advanced therapeutic options.

"With over 70 applications from across Florida, this year's BIOPITCH field was exceptionally strong," states Mark Glickman, President and CEO of BioFlorida. "The quality of companies competing validates what we've been seeing – that Florida has become a destination for life sciences entrepreneurs. Our winners exemplify the innovative thinking and scientific excellence that's defining the state's biotechnology sector."

Conference programming addressed vital areas including Florida's biotech ecosystem, artificial intelligence's impact on healthcare innovation, neurological breakthroughs, and global partnership strategies, providing insights into the trajectory of life sciences in Florida and nationally. Participants represented an expansive spectrum of disciplines, including biopharmaceutical executives, medical technology innovators, digital health pioneers, academic researchers, healthcare systems, investors, policymakers, and economic development professionals.

The conference recognized eight R1 research institutions throughout Florida, acknowledging their essential contributions to the state's research infrastructure and innovation capacity. Quest Diagnostics served as the premier sponsor for the awards celebration, which featured a keynote address from Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly on the state's economic vision for life sciences growth.

For more information on the annual Florida Innovation Conference or the BIOPITCH competition, please visit www.bioflorida.com

