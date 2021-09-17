BioFluidica Announces Commercialization of its High Throughput LiquidScan™ Automated Liquid Biopsy System for Capturing Rare Biomarkers on a Single Scalable Platform.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFluidica, a privately held biotechnology company, announced its plans to commercialize the market's first and only high throughput rare biomarker (circulating tumor cells, exosomes, and cell-free DNA) enrichment solution, the LiquidScan™ Automated Liquid Biopsy System. Its innovative design is scalable while delivering maximum performance across a broad spectrum of validated applications including solid tumor and leukemic cancers as well as Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPS) and viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2.

BioFluidica has succeeded in designing and manufacturing an automation-ready liquid biopsy instrument compatible with Hamilton Robotics® Microlab® STAR™ series liquid handlers. The commercial version of the LiquidScan system is being manufactured under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and includes complete documentation to facilitate clinical application development and clinical trials under EUA and FDA guidelines. A limited number of systems are being made available to select Core facilities in North America through our Early Technology Access Program starting fourth quarter of 2021.

"I am very excited that BioFluidica is moving into the commercialization stage of the LiquidScan system for large scale liquid biopsy applications," said Rolf Muller, BioFluidica CEO. "The LiquidScan system and the proprietary microfluidic chip designs, have shown tremendous potential at unlocking the door to early detection and treatment of a wide array of diseases beyond cancer, and we intend to continue to explore all paths to advance and expand that pipeline."

About BioFluidica

BioFluidica is a privately held biotechnology company that is developing game-changing microfluidic platforms with the objective of enabling early disease diagnosis and management, all from a blood or saliva sample. The LiquidScan system has been clinically validated to repeatably capture and isolate rare disease biomarkers, such as Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC's). Its ability to capture rare biomarkers at the early stages of a disease is the ultimate promise of liquid biopsy technology. For more information about its products and solutions, please visit https://www.biofluidica.com/

