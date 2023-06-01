BIOFORMULA SELECT'S STOP GUESSING SKINCARE LINE EXPANDS TO CANADA

News provided by

BioFormula Select

01 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

All-natural skincare brand Stop Guessing launches clean line of dark spot products to CA consumers

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFormula Select's Stop Guessing, the skincare brand specializing in dark spot removal products, announces their expansion into Canada. Already a best-seller on Amazon in the USA, this expansion represents Stop Guessing's mission in empowering individuals of all skin types to feel confident in their own skin.

BioFormula Select's revenue continues to grow as it generates profit. The sales for the current fiscal year have shown remarkable growth, exceeding 520% compared to the previous year. Between January 01, 2022, and May 25, 2022, the gross profit has also experienced significant growth, with a 375% increase compared to the previous year.

Founded by Fred Scarf, whose profitable dark spot solution was inspired by personal trauma, the product range is enriched with skin-loving ingredients like Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Kojic Acid, and is the ultimate solution for fading dark spots and overall brightening of the skin. The line consists of a Color Correcting Exfoliator, Dual Force Gel, Body Scrub, Age Spot Removing Serum, and Body Wash. The body wash has been making waves in the beauty industry and was recently chosen as Amazon's Choice, a testament to the effectiveness of this unique product and its popularity among customers.  "When I was born, I had a dark spot on my face. Although I can't go back in time and tell myself that my dark spot won't always be so dark, I can help others. I'm grateful that my childhood scars have become skincare solutions for others," says Scarf.

In an effort to continue modernizing skincare, Stop Guessing plans to launch an AI Technology powered app that uses machine learning to monitor changes in your skin through monthly updates. Each month users can upload a photo of their skin which analyzes its current condition and determines what ingredients the skin needs. Launching 2024, the app will suggest products from Stop Guessing based on the results and will ship them directly to your door. "Canada has been a pioneer in AI. So, I'm excited to be a part of a country that is on the vanguard of innovation!" says Scarf.

Stop Guessing is now available to Canadian consumers on www.bioformulaselect.com, and on Amazon CA with prices ranging from $29 - $40.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE BioFormula Select

