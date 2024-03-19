Bioforum Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Michael Goedde as President

Life Sciences Industry Veteran to Lead Development and Execution of Growth and Innovation Strategy, Expanding Global Reach of Bioforum's Biometric Services and Solutions

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioforum, the Data Masters, a leading contract research organization (CRO) focused on the delivery of biometric services and solutions to the global clinical trials industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Goedde as its President. A clinical data management expert whose career in the life sciences industry spans over three decades, Goedde will drive the development and execution of Bioforum's global growth and innovation strategy.

Leveraging his extensive experience running worldwide teams and scaling CROs, Goedde will oversee the expansion of Bioforum's industry-leading suite of biometric services and solutions and the formation of strategic partnerships to support this effort. He will report to Bioforum's CEO and Co-Founder Amir Malka.

"Michael's proven expertise in biostatistics and clinical data management, and his wealth of experience in pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, and CROs, along with his unwavering dedication to excellence in clinical research, make him exceptionally qualified for this critical leadership role," said Malka. "As we expand our presence in North America and around the world, I'm delighted to welcome Michael to the Bioforum family and confident that his leadership will be invaluable in driving our long-term growth and success."

The addition to Bioforum's executive team comes as it enriches its suite of services in clinical data management, biostatistics and statistical programming, and medical writing, as well as solutions designed to power the automation of key biometric study processes. These include Bioforum's technology-enabled tools for visual analytics ( BioGrid ), SDTM conversation ( JetConvert ), and risk analysis and validation ( Validify ).

Goedde joins Bioforum from ICON plc, where he served as Vice President of Global Data Operations, led a group of more than 600 data operations professionals, and was responsible for developing and executing the company's biometrics and data science-driven clinical data management strategies. Prior to ICON, Goedde spent four years at Parexel in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President of Global Data Operations. He headed up a group of more than 900 data operations professionals and Parexel's global business unit for clinical data management and database programming. Earlier in his career, before transitioning to the CRO sector, Goedde worked in clinical data management roles at MedImmune, Human Genome Sciences, Kos Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Aventis Pharma, and Hoechst Marion Roussel, where he contributed to numerous new drug approvals in oncology, immunology, CNS, and other therapeutic areas.

"I'm honored to be joining an industry-shaping company known for its people-first culture and to be taking on this role, working alongside a world-class, multidisciplinary team of experts, at such an exciting and pivotal time in Bioforum's journey," said Goedde. "I look forward to expanding our presence and capabilities to support existing clients and introducing more members of the research community to the level of excellence that Bioforum consistently delivers."

An advocate for the clinical data management profession and frequent speaker on the topic at key industry events, Goedde served on the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) Board of Trustees from 2017-2021 and was the Chair of the SCDM Board in 2020. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Computer Lern Zentrum (CLZ) Hoechst AG in Frankfurt, Germany.

