Bioforum Partners with Mednet to Accelerate Clinical Development

MINNEAPOLIS and BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a provider of eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community and Bioforum, a global, data-focused contract research organization (CRO), announced a partnership designed to enhance the efficiency of clinical studies and increase their flexibility. Part of the Mednet Value Program (MVP), the new partnership will provide Bioforum with access to Mednet's all-in-one, cloud-based eClinical platform as well as Mednet's concierge-level account management and service delivery, advanced certification and mentoring offerings.

"We're thrilled to have Bioforum as part of the Mednet Value Program, and we look forward to working with them to provide additional value to their customers," said Scott Robertson, vice president of global partnerships, Mednet. "We believe our highly flexible and comprehensive all-in-one eClinical solution will enable Bioforum to effectively leverage their extensive data capture and analysis experience to accelerate clinical development and help life sciences sponsors achieve their goals."

As clinical trials become increasingly complex, there is growing pressure to build and execute studies as quickly as possible. The Mednet platform provides research organizations with comprehensive, intuitive and flexible eClinical solutions to accelerate clinical trials and effectively address new demands across the rapidly transforming life sciences industry.

"We're excited to partner with Mednet and looking forward to working together to bring our teams' broad and deep clinical trials expertise to study sponsors, along with a highly-flexible and efficient platform that will enable them to swiftly adapt to a variety of study protocols and types," said Amir Malka, Bioforum's president and co-founder.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's all-in-one eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while adapting to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit mednetsolutions.com.

About Bioforum

Bioforum is a data-focused CRO providing a wide range of clinical data services to include medical writing, data management, clinical programming, biostatistics and pharmacovigilance.

Bioforum's goal is to consistently improve and innovate data processes to support clients in the utilization of their clinical data and guarantee its integrity and accuracy for the most efficient data submissions.

With a multi-disciplinary team of experts, Bioforum provides unique and high-quality solutions for efficient collection, standardization and reporting of clinical research data.

Bioforum is a multinational company with offices in Israel, USA, Australia and South Africa.

