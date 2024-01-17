Biofourmis Expands Access to Care and Streamlines Workflows with Integrated On-Demand In-Home Services Ecosystem

News provided by

Biofourmis

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Nursing, phlebotomy, infusion, durable medical equipment, imaging and other ancillary services easily ordered from curated network of service partners via the Biofourmis platform

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a leading global technology-enabled care delivery company, announced today the launch of its in-home services solution. The new functionality is the catalyst for an ecosystem of in-home service partners that will improve care delivery in the home by enabling patients to receive needed care sooner while improving efficiencies for clinicians.

From within the Biofourmis platform, providers can now order, schedule, confirm and track a comprehensive range of in-home services and diagnostics such as nursing, phlebotomy, infusion, durable medical equipment, imaging — on-demand. The first-in-market functionality supports Biofourmis Care™ solutions as well as digital clinical trials solution Biofourmis Connect™.

The platform-enabled in-home services ecosystem provides:

  • Integrated workflows for more efficient operations
  • Biofourmis-managed services for less program overhead
  • A la carte models to fit each customer's needs
  • A focus on continuity of care for improved patient experience

"The idea for this innovative in-home services ecosystem came from listening to our healthcare and biopharma clients, who told us they could more easily launch and scale their care-at-home and digital clinical programs if they had on-demand access to in-home services from a curated network of trusted providers," said Maulik Majmudar, MD, chief medical officer and co-founder of Biofourmis. "With flexibility and scalability in mind, our customers can access Biofourmis-vetted service providers, or they can take a hybrid approach in which they onboard some of their own local service providers where they already have existing networks. We will continue to curate and validate our ecosystem based on market need and feedback."

Streamlining Care Across the Continuum
Expanding Biofourmis' solution capabilities to include in-home services delivers providers and biopharma the ability to accelerate standing up and scaling care-at-home and digital clinical trial programs with Biofourmis' connected platform, team, and service relationships.

The new in-home services capabilities can help health systems overcome internal staffing limitations that otherwise could contribute to care delays that impact clinical outcomes. Along with accelerating service delivery, the ability to coordinate in-home services from a central location within the Biofourmis platform can save additional time for providers through greater automation and by simplifying the complexities associated with last mile delivery of care, all of which can contribute to cost savings while increasing care-at-home satisfaction for patients.

This streamlined, transparent process is made possible through Biofourmis' large network of local, regional and national healthcare partnerships, like BrightStar Care® – a national home care brand that provides high-quality medical and non-medical home care and medical staffing that ensures clinicians or technicians are always available to visit patients' homes when needed.

"The care-coordination capabilities of the Biofourmis in-home services solution and platform capability align with our nurse-led care approach of anticipating clients' needs and delivering just the right services at just the right time," said Shelly Sun, founder and CEO of BrightStar Care. "Partnering with Biofourmis allows us to stay ahead of the curve in technology-driven patient care, which is essential to meeting the needs of an aging population. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will provide for both organizations—and more importantly, those we serve."

Available in-home services may include, depending on customer location:

  • Nursing
  • Paramedicine
  • Home Health Aides
  • Wound Care
  • Social Work
  • Physical and Occupational Therapy
  • Radiology
  • Durable Medical Equipment Utilization
  • Phlebotomy
  • Infusion
  • Non-Emergent Transportation
  • Waste Management
  • Courier Services
  • Technology Support

To order services, whether provided by Biofourmis or via the provider's own network, users can simply select from a menu of available options within the Biofourmis platform. Any scheduled care services information is designed to automatically flow with bi-directional confirmations between the vendor and Biofourmis through a unified user experience across the platform.

Upon completion, the service provider will document all relevant information within the platform, giving providers near real-time visibility of the service provided, eliminating the need to log in to separate portals or manually confirm with the service partner. In-home services are currently available via the Biofourmis platform throughout the country and are fully customizable.

"Since Biofourmis was founded, we have focused on solutions that decrease clinician burden by removing logistical and technological barriers," Majmudar said. "Offering an ecosystem of on-demand in-home services accomplishes both these goals while also supporting key objectives to improve patient outcomes and experience."

About Biofourmis
Biofourmis brings the right care to every person, no matter where they are. The company's AI-driven solution collects and analyzes patient data in real time and identifies shifts that require proactive interventions. This vital innovation provides people everywhere with connected access to hospital-level services, virtual provider networks for remote care, in-home services, and life-changing clinical trials—all without leaving their homes. Trusted by leading health systems, payers, biopharma companies and patients alike, Biofourmis' connected platform improves patient outcomes, prevents hospital readmissions, accelerates drug development, and closes critical gaps in care—ultimately making science smarter, healthcare simpler, and patients healthier. Biofourmis is a global technology company enabling care delivery, with headquarters in Boston and key offices in Singapore and India. For more information, visit biofourmis.com and follow Biofourmis on LinkedIn,  and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Tara Stultz
Amendola Communications for Biofourmis
440.225.9595
[email protected]

SOURCE Biofourmis

Also from this source

Nascentia Health Selects Biofourmis' Tech-Enabled Care Solution to Boost Aging in Place Programs

Nascentia Health Selects Biofourmis' Tech-Enabled Care Solution to Boost Aging in Place Programs

Biofourmis, a leading global technology-enabled care delivery company, announced today that it has forged a new agreement with Nascentia Health,...
Biofourmis and HealthXL Report: Digital Endpoint Support for Pharma Label Claims Expected to Become Common Before 2030

Biofourmis and HealthXL Report: Digital Endpoint Support for Pharma Label Claims Expected to Become Common Before 2030

An industry report released today forecasts that digital endpoints will see broader adoption in supporting pharmaceutical and life science label...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.