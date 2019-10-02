Biofourmis Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights announced today at its Future of Health conference that Biofourmis, a Boston-based fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics, has been named to the organization's inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. Kuldeep Singh Rajput, CEO and founder of Biofourmis, will be speaking at the Future of Health conference—a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups and investment firms—taking place here today and tomorrow.

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors. Rajput is one of only 28 leaders from the Digital Health 150 honorees invited to present at the event.

"Biofourmis' inclusion in this ranking not only represents our company's accomplishments, it also signals the important role digital therapeutics is playing for providers, managed care and pharma—and how Biofourmis' AI-powered, clinically validated Biovitals™ ecosystem is demonstrating real-world value," Rajput said. "I'm also looking forward to sharing the Biofourmis story with the business leaders and innovators who attend this prestigious event, where I will explain more about our BiovitalsHF™ platform for heart failure, as well as our range of solutions across therapeutic areas, including pain, oncology, sleep disorders and others in development."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors, including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal said. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

Presentation to Focus on the Value of Digital Therapeutics

Rajput's presentation will explore how predictive digital therapeutics are enabling healthcare providers to identify and deliver preventive clinical interventions as well as how pharmaceutical companies are leveraging the technology to research and develop new products and demonstrate a medication's value to payers.

Specifically, Rajput will describe how Biofourmis' Biovitals™ platform receives physiologic data such as heart rate, respiratory rate and activity in near real time from FDA-cleared sensors and patient-reported data from an integrated smartphone app. Biovitals™ then leverages AI and machine learning to identify the correlation between multiple vital signs and the patient's daily activities, building an individualized biometric signature that is dynamically updated based on incoming data. This data intelligence is then used in combination with disease-specific care pathways to inform physicians about how the patient is progressing and to adapt treatment regimens in a timely manner to potentially improve clinical outcomes.

Rajput will explain how the platform collects patient vitals in real time and alerts healthcare providers to changes in measured vital signs from baseline. In some cases, an alert triggered from Biovitals™ may occur up to two weeks before a medical event otherwise would have taken place without any intervention—ample time for the clinician to take the necessary steps to change the trajectory of a disease such as heart failure. Such intelligence also helps pharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of pharmacotherapy. This evidence is often necessary to comply with value-based care payment agreements and is valuable in drug research and development.

For example, Biovitals™ is currently in use for an FDA grant-funded heart failure research partnership with the Yale University-Mayo Clinic Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSI). The study includes physiologic monitoring of recently discharged heart failure patients using BiovitalsHF™ to measure and analyze functional capacity and quality of life through automated remote data collection and patient-reported data. The goal of the study is to identify patient-centric endpoints that could speed drug approvals for diseases such as heart failure—where measures such as quality of life are the therapeutic goal, instead of focusing only on hard outcomes such as hospitalizations and mortality.

"Real-world evidence continues to mount showing how digital therapeutics such as Biovitals™ help stakeholders to efficiently deliver the type of care and develop the solutions that are increasingly required to thrive in a value-based care environment," Rajput said. "I am looking forward to sharing that message with attendees at the Future of Health event, as well as knowledge gained from our many global initiatives."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis, a fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics, discovers, develops and delivers clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, advanced tools for clinicians to deliver personalized care, technology to demonstrate the value of and potentially complement pharmacotherapy, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Biofourmis has built Biovitals™, a highly sophisticated personalized AI-powered health analytics platform that predicts clinical exacerbation in advance of a critical event, which is the backbone of their digital therapeutics product pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas, including heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, COPD and chronic pain.

For more information visit: www.biofourmis.com

About CB Insights

CB Insights believes the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. CB Insights is a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, CB Insights gives companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

Media Contacts:

Tara Stultz

Amendola Communications for Biofourmis

440.225.9595

tstultz@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Amendola Communications

Related Links

http://www.biofourmis.com

