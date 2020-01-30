Biofourmis Partners with ImagineMIC to Pioneer Collaborative Remote Patient Monitoring Model

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics that powers personally predictive care, and ImagineMIC™ announced a partnership agreement today to drive improved outcomes and lower healthcare costs for patients with chronic conditions. ImagineMIC™ is a revolutionary medical device company that delivers chronic care management through remote monitoring services and HIPAA-compliant technology.

The first phase of the collaboration includes integrating Biofourmis' artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, FDA-cleared RhythmAnalytics® with ImagineMIC's remote management technology, which is monitored by clinicians located in the ImagineMIC™ Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC) in New York State. RhythmAnalytics®, part of Biofourmis' Biovitals® Platform, uses enhanced deep learning architecture to detect dozens of cardiac arrhythmias.

RhythmAnalytics® will provide clinical decision support for the board-certified emergency physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and specialty-trained registered nurses in the MIC who perform around-the-clock monitoring of thousands of patients with chronic conditions who are in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and subacute care programs.

"This is a scalable partnership that is starting with cardiology, which could ultimately be applied to a number of chronic conditions and therapeutic areas in various care settings by leveraging various modules within the Biovitals® Platform for those applications," said Kuldeep Singh Rajput, CEO of Biofourmis.

By leveraging a collaborative, integrated approach to telemedicine that includes real-time streaming of hemodynamic data from a wearable sensor and two-lead ECG, the technology that ImagineMIC™ is based on has supported a readmission rate of only 6% for patients with congestive heart failure (CHF), compared to state and national readmission rate averages of about 27% (according to audited results from a pilot program conducted in New York State involving more than 1,000 patients over three years). ImagineMIC's wearables provide real-time data on patients' respiratory rate, oxygen levels and heart rate; and Bluetooth streams report blood pressure, blood glucose and weight.

"We expect to continue improving on these already impressive outcomes by combining ImagineMIC's newer version of the device with the power of RhythmAnalytics® and the Biovitals® Platform," Rajput said. "The result will be powerful clinical decision support that will enable the healthcare professionals who remotely monitor patients in the MIC to better utilize their time and skills to design interventions with on-site clinicians and focus on the highest need patients."

RhythmAnalytics® will support ImagineMIC's clinicians by alerting them to more than 20 types of cardiac arrhythmias, along with beat-by-beat morphology computation that includes ventricular arrhythmias, ventricular ectopic beats and all non-paced arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AFib). Biofourmis' RhythmAnalytics® were trained using over 4 million electrocardiogram (ECG) recordings collected from patients using various FDA-cleared ECG monitoring wearables.

"Improving cardiac outcomes and reducing care costs for the 'silver tsunami' of seniors in the healthcare system will require a new paradigm of chronic care management that includes 24-hour chronic care management supported with proven, revolutionary technology," said Anthony J. Bacchi, MD, CEO and founder of ImagineMIC™. "This collaboration is extremely synergistic, since Biofourmis' RhythmAnalytics® and Biovitals® Platform also have been demonstrated to deliver extraordinary results that reduce costs and improve patient outcomes."

RhythmAnalytics® offers an advantage in that traditional approaches to cardiac rhythm classification are prone to large false positives, leading to misdiagnosis, which can significantly increase healthcare utilization costs. Studies also have demonstrated that the computerized arrhythmia interpretation error rates may approach 50%. RhythmAnalytics® supports analysis of ECGs captured from any FDA-cleared devices or wearable sensors such as Holter monitors, event recorders, or other similar devices. The technology can be integrated as a cloud-based API into existing cardiac monitoring solutions, or directly integrated into a medical device or wearable sensor—significantly improving the accuracy and scalability of ECG analysis and reducing rates of misinterpretation and inappropriate patient management.

Scalable Partnership

In the future, the ImagineMIC™ and Biofourmis partnership will expand beyond monitoring for cardiac arrhythmias, as ImagineMIC™ expands its remote patient monitoring scope beyond SNFs and into patients' homes. As such, additional modules from the Biovitals® Platform will be integrated into the ImagineMIC™ platform in the coming months for conditions such as heart failure, COPD and asthma to help clinicians predict adverse events, design effective interventions, collaborate with patients' full care teams, and educate patients through their mobile devices.

"Although the Biovitals® Platform serves as a leading end-to-end digital therapeutics platform on its own, we are excited to partner with an innovative organization such as ImagineMIC™, so we can leverage our combined technologies to lower costs and improve outcomes for patients," Rajput said. "There is a tremendous need in the market for our combined solutions to help reduce the burden on clinicians in managing the multiple chronic conditions of people living in SNFs and other care settings. We look forward to working with ImagineMIC™ to support high-quality care delivered through around-the-clock monitoring and advanced AI-driven predictive analytics for clinical decision support that will result in earlier interventions that lead to better outcomes."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis—a fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics that powers personally predictive care—discovers, develops and delivers clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, advanced tools for clinicians to deliver personalized care, technology to demonstrate the value of and complement pharmacotherapy, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Biofourmis has built Biovitals®, a highly sophisticated personalized AI-powered health analytics platform that predicts clinical exacerbation in advance of a critical event, which is the backbone of their digital therapeutics product pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas—including heart failure, oncology, acute coronary syndrome, COPD and chronic pain.

For more information, visit: www.biofourmis.com

About ImagineMIC™

ImagineMIC™ was founded by CEO Dr. Anthony J. Bacchi, who also founded both MagnaCare and TeliStat™. ImagineMIC™ is a comprehensive remote monitoring medical device program that offers revolutionary remote medical care via proprietary, HIPAA-compliant technology.

To learn more, visit www.imagineMIC.com

