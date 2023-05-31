Biofriendly Launches Upgraded Website for Biofriendly Planet

With increased site traffic and content creation for its sustainable education and entertainment hub, Biofriendly Planet offers a fresh new look

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly launched a refined and upgraded layout to the brand's popular e-magazine, Biofriendly Planet. The green solutions company continues to create a digital network for everyone from environmentalists to the everyday person hoping to educate as well as entertain themselves. The redesigned Biofriendly Planet site will enhance the company's efforts to inspire and uplift readers with sustainably driven content.

"Biofriendly Planet began over a decade ago and continues to grow with a talented staff of writers curated and managed by our Editor-in-Chief, Tara McFatridge," said Jacob Givens, Biofriendly's Director of Promotion and Marketing. "In order to take our site to the next level, we collaborated with Newbird digital agency in New York to implement a sleek new interface, with speedy load times and streamlined navigation to enhance the user experience."



The revamped site will continue to be home to the familiar media that brings readers back like Eco-Friendly articles, the Image of the Day, and of course the comedy-driven Biofriendly Podcast, with new site features undergoing continued development.

In a competitive digital landscape, Biofriendly invested in the e-magazine's overhaul to accommodate the fast-paced world online where intuitive navigation and streamlined aesthetics set you above the rest. "We believe in a positive, but accurate, conversation about the environment, and that more people can and should be allowed into the tent. To do that, we need Biofriendly Planet to be as accessible and easy to use as possible," stated Biofriendly CEO Noel Carroll.

After the successful launch of Biofriendly Planet, the company will continue its work with Newbird to improve its company homepage, Biofriendly.com.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 17.5 billion gallons of fuel, or the equivalent of planting 481.7 million trees to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

