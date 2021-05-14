Biofriendly Recognized for Prestigious Web Design Award

GENEVA, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2021 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

Biofriendly, the leading green solutions company, was recognized with the excellence award of Educational Training for The Biofriendly Podcast.

"We are honored to receive the Web Excellence Award for Educational Training for The Biofriendly Podcast," said Noel Carrol, Biofriendly CEO. "To even be nominated is a great honor. When we launched the Biofriendly Podcast in 2019, we set out on a mission to educate the public about environmental issues with a fresh perspective, in a light-hearted way. It is the ultimate prize to be recognized for our efforts, and we couldn't be more excited to continue down this road!"

The annual, international competition saw over 800 entries from around the world including 30 US States and 20 countries including: Australia, Denmark, Italy, UK, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal etc.

An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2021 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions including web sites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email and more.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote the creative ideas, business models and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories including website building, advertising & marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media and painting. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel etc. These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of 2021 web awards have not only been challenging but also astounding. For more information visit the Web Excellence Awards online: https://we-awards.com.

About the Web Excellence Awards

Web Excellence Awards provide a platform to entrepreneurs, web developers and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in Web excellence competition held annually across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competition to accolade the creativity, innovation and dedication of winners.

About Biofriendly

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to Biofriendly's 3x International award-winning podcast, The Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube. Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

