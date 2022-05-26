Biofriendly's Green Plus® Energy Transition Fuel Is Connecting with Customers Around the World

Eco-friendly additive offers a low-emission option for people at the pump, leading to an increase in sales for gas stations that want to go green

PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly, an environmental education and technology company, has been paving the way for fuel companies to transition to a more environmentally friendly option for their customers. The partnerships include companies from around the world: Dislub Ecuador, a large fuel retailer in Northern Brazil; Akron, the largest additive and lubricant supplier in Mexico; and Gulf Oil, who now use the product in their Yucatan fuel stations in Mexico. By adding the company's flagship product Green Plus to fuel, the emissions are reduced resulting in a product that is better for the environment than fossil fuels alone.

Since partnering with Biofriendly in July 2020, partners like Gulf Oil in Mexico have seen a 35% increase in sales, proving that energy transition fuel is resonating with customers. To date, Akron in Mexico has experienced a 30% increase in sales by adding a green product to their lineup of additives. Even more impressive, since the launch of DuraMais® brand gasoline and biodiesel in Brazil, Dislub has increased fuel sales by 63%!

"Our partners are consistently seeing an increase in sales after switching to Green Plus." said Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly, "Consumers want to be greener, and this gives them an easy way to do it."

By underscoring the benefits of offering a greener and cleaner alternative to customers, Biofriendly hopes that more companies will see the value in their Green Plus product and will switch to an option that is better for their company and better for the planet.

About Biofriendly

Biofriendly was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 14.8 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 270-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com . For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube . Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

SOURCE Biofriendly