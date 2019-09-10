Biofuel Producers and Users to Convene in Singapore for Global Biofuels Summit

Also presenting is Indonesia's PT Pertamina (Persero) on 'Converting Crude Palm Oil (CPO) into Green Fuel'. Utilising Used Cooking Oil (UCO) as a feedstock has become a popular option for producing environmental-friendly biofuels. Singapore's Alpha Biofuel shares their success stories on transforming UCO into biofuel while Bharat Petroleum – that recently commissioned 2G ethanol bio-refinery – reveals the 'Roadmap for Advanced Biofuels in India'.

Meanwhile Goodfuels -- that runs a GoodShipping Program for companies like IKEA & Heineken to make sea-shipments sustainable -- will present Marine Biofuels case studies and prospects in Asia.

Novozymes, currently -- helping 5 commercial scale plants with its industrial enzyme technology -- is providing inputs on 'Catalysing Cellulosic Ethanol Production for Sustainable Supply of Liquid Fuel' - highlighting Chinese government's initiatives and subsidies to implement the E10 mandate by 2020 and more.

Biofuels user - Scania and BHP Biliton Marketing Asia share the challenges and opportunities in Biofuel Applications in Heavy Duty Vehicles & Maritime Applications. Likewise Tata Motors, India's largest automobile manufacturer, outlines differences between adopting EV and Biofuels - based on availability, infrastructure and technology requirements.

The program also includes a Panel Discussion on 'Sustainable Feedstock Supply to Meet Growing Biofuel Demand' with panelists from Eni Trading & Shipping, Neste, Bharat Petroleum and Alpha Biofuels.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), other key sessions are:

Biofuel Outlook in Malaysia & Indonesia - Drewry Maritime Services

& - Emerging Technologies in Converting Biomass into Biofuel - Lux Research

View the final agenda for all speakers and sessions.

