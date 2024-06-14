Biofuels Market size is set to grow by USD 26.6 billion from 2024-2028, Increased adoption of renewable sources of energy to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biofuels market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is driving market growth, with a trend towards research on third-generation biofuel called algae fuel. However, fluctuations in oil prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Advance Biofuel, Alten SA, ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Ltd., BlueFire Renewables Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Chevron Corp., ENERKEM Inc., KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Neste Corp., POET LLC, RB FUELS, Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., Vance Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global biofuels market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Transportation, Aviation, Heating, Energy generation, and Others), Product (Ethanol and Biodiesel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Advance Biofuel, Alten SA, ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Ltd., BlueFire Renewables Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Chevron Corp., ENERKEM Inc., KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Neste Corp., POET LLC, RB FUELS, Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., Vance Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The biofuels market is experiencing significant growth due to the advancement of third-generation biofuels derived from algae. These fuels offer numerous advantages, including a greater yield and the ability to produce diverse biofuels such as biodiesel, butanol, methane, ethanol, and jet fuels. Algae's high lipid content and ease of cultivation make micro-algae popular candidates for production. The shift towards non-food feedstocks like algae is driving market growth by improving fuel performance and reducing reliance on traditional food-related feedstocks.

The biofuels market is experiencing significant growth, with various types of biofuels such as biodiesel and fuel ethanol in high demand. Transports like trucks and planes are increasingly using biofuels to reduce their carbon footprint. Renewable biofuels like biomass and algae are gaining popularity due to their sustainability. Feedstock for biofuels include vegetable oils, animal fats, and sugars.

The US and Europe are major markets for biofuels, with China and Brazil also making significant contributions. The future of biofuels looks promising, with advancements in technology making production more efficient and cost-effective. Policymakers are also implementing regulations to promote the use of biofuels, further driving market growth.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The biofuels market faces competition from volatile crude oil prices, which have fluctuated significantly in recent years. This instability in the global oil market negatively impacts the growth of the biofuels industry, as consumers shift towards conventional fuels due to their lower prices. Despite biofuels' advantages, such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions and similar vehicular power, their higher prices make them less attractive to consumers during periods of low crude oil prices. Consequently, the unpredictability of crude oil prices poses a significant challenge to the expansion of the biofuels market.

The biofuels market faces several challenges in its growth. Renewable fuel sources like biomass, vegetable oils, and alcohol fuels are essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, the availability and cost of feedstocks remain a significant challenge. The production process also requires large amounts of water and energy, which can increase production costs.

Additionally, the inconsistency in government policies and regulations regarding biofuels can impact market growth. The use of biofuels in aviation and transportation sectors is increasing, but the high cost of biojet fuel and the lack of infrastructure for its distribution pose challenges. The market also faces competition from traditional fossil fuels, making it essential to find cost-effective and sustainable solutions for biofuel production.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Transportation

1.2 Aviation

1.3 Heating

1.4 Energy generation

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Ethanol

2.2 Biodiesel Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Transportation- The biofuels market in transportation has seen substantial expansion over the last decade due to environmental concerns, government regulations, and energy security needs. Ethanol and biodiesel are the primary biofuels used, derived from crops, vegetable oils, and animal fats. Advanced biofuels like cellulosic ethanol and algae-based fuels are emerging. Market dynamics include government policies, feedstock availability, technological advancements, and consumer demand. Crude oil price fluctuations impact competitiveness. Biofuels' role in a sustainable transportation system is crucial as renewable energy sources gain prominence.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Biofuels Market encompasses the production and utilization of various forms of renewable fuels, including bioethanol from sugar crops and coarse grains, hydrogenated oil from vegetable sources like Jatropha and molasses, and renewable diesel from biomass and algae-based sources. Policy design plays a crucial role in the market, with blending mandates and environmental regulations driving the shift towards cleaner fuels.

Biofuel production from renewable sources is essential for energy security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Feedstocks for biofuel production include a range of biomass sources, from sugar crops and ethanol to biomass and cyanobacterial development. The market for liquid biofuels is expanding, with advances in genetically modified yields and the potential for large-scale production of algae-based biofuels.

Market Research Overview

The Biofuels Market refers to the production and utilization of biofuels as an alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Biofuels are derived from various feedstocks such as sugarcane, corn, soybean, sugar beet, palm oil, and other vegetable oils. These fuels are produced through different processes including fermentation and pyrolysis. The global Biofuels Market has been growing steadily due to increasing concerns over climate change and energy security.

Biofuels offer several advantages including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved energy security, and diversification of energy sources. The market is driven by factors such as government policies, increasing demand for renewable energy, and technological advancements in the production and distribution of biofuels. The future of the Biofuels Market looks promising with continued research and development in the field of advanced biofuels and bioenergy.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Transportation



Aviation



Heating



Energy Generation



Others

Product

Ethanol



Biodiesel

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio