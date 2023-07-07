Biofuels Market size to grow by USD 31.77 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising need for cleaner fuels boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biofuels market size is set to grow by USD 31.77 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.92%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biofuels Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Biofuels Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The biofuels market is segmented as follows:

Application

Transportation



Aviation



Heating



Energy Generation



Others

Product

Ethanol



Biodiesel

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The transportation segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing concerns about climate change, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the desire for energy security, the biofuels market has experienced significant growth over the past decade. Environmental concerns, government policies, and the need for energy diversification are some of the key factors which drive the biofuel markets. Hence, owing to their growing importance, biofuels are expected to play a crucial role in the transition toward a more sustainable transportation system which in turn drives the market globally.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the biofuels market!

Biofuels Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the biofuels market include Advance Biofuel, Alten SA, ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Ltd., BlueFire Renewables Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Chevron Corp., ENERKEM Inc., KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Neste Corp., POET LLC, RB FUELS, Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., Vance Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biofuels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Alten SA - The company offers biofuels such as biodiesel, and biogas for the development of renewable energies.

The company offers biofuels such as biodiesel, and biogas for the development of renewable energies. ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - The company offers biofuels such as renewable fuels which produce high-quality, bio-based alcohols that catalyze innovation, empower transportation, and improve everyday products.

The company offers biofuels such as renewable fuels which produce high-quality, bio-based alcohols that catalyze innovation, empower transportation, and improve everyday products. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers biofuels for lower carbon emission, reduced fossil fuel dependency, and plant-based.

Biofuels Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising need for cleaner fuels drives the biofuel market growth. As a result of the uncertainty in global fuel prices, energy security, and continuously rising emissions, there is an increasing interest in alternate fuels worldwide. Since biofuel blends are used in vehicles with little or no modification required in vehicle engines, it is expected to witness increasing demand for biofuels in the coming years. The increasing depletion of conventional fossil fuels, increasing GHG emission levels, and volatile oil prices are some of the factors that have a significant impact on the growth of the global biofuel market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The expansion of advanced biofuels is an emerging biofuels market trend. Advanced biofuels are generated from non-food feedstocks. They include agricultural waste, algae, cellulosic biomass, and other non-edible plant materials. Improved environmental performance, higher energy efficiency, and reduced competition with food production are some of the benefits of advanced biofuel usage. Hence, this trend is expected to continue and significantly contribute to the market growth of biofuels during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Fluctuations in oil prices hinder the biofuels market growth during the forecast period. Biofuels offer many advantages over fossil fuels such as lower GHG emissions and similar vehicular powers. However, it is much more expensive when compared to other conventional fuel prices, which can significantly impede the adoption of biofuels and hinder the growth of the biofuel market globally. Moreover, the global oil and gas industry is highly dependent on crude oil prices, frequently fluctuating with high uncertainty. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Biofuels Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist biofuels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biofuels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biofuels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biofuels market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

According to the research report, the biofuel from the sugar crops market will witness a growth of 3.11% with a CAGR of 3.93%, which is expected to increase by USD 635.34 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers biofuel from sugar crops market segmentation by application (aviation, automotive, power, and marine) and geography (South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is notably driving the biofuel from sugar crops market growth.

The alternative fuels market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 78.41 billion. This alternative fuels market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (automotive and aviation), type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the alternative fuels market growth is the rising need for cleaner fuels.

Biofuels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 25% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Biofuel, Alten SA, ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Ltd., BlueFire Renewables Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Chevron Corp., ENERKEM Inc., KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Neste Corp., POET LLC, RB FUELS, Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., Vance Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biofuels market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global biofuels market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Heating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Heating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Heating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Heating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Heating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Energy generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Energy generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Ethanol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Ethanol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Ethanol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Ethanol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Ethanol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Biodiesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Biodiesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alten SA

Exhibit 123: Alten SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alten SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Alten SA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Alten SA - Key offerings

12.4 ALTO INGREDIENTS INC.

Exhibit 127: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 128: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Key news



Exhibit 130: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Segment focus

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 132: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Argent Energy UK Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Argent Energy UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Argent Energy UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Argent Energy UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 BlueFire Renewables Inc.

Exhibit 139: BlueFire Renewables Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: BlueFire Renewables Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: BlueFire Renewables Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 147: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 151: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 156: KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 157: KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.12 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Exhibit 159: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Overview



Exhibit 160: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Segment focus

12.13 Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH

Exhibit 163: Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 164: Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Neste Corp.

Exhibit 166: Neste Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Neste Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Neste Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Neste Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Neste Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 POET LLC

Exhibit 171: POET LLC - Overview



Exhibit 172: POET LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: POET LLC - Key news



Exhibit 174: POET LLC - Key offerings

12.16 RB FUELS

Exhibit 175: RB FUELS - Overview



Exhibit 176: RB FUELS - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: RB FUELS - Key offerings

12.17 Wilmar International Ltd.

Exhibit 178: Wilmar International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Wilmar International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Wilmar International Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio