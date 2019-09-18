Biogal-Galed Labs Launches CombCam, an Automated Reading Device for Biogal's VacciCheck and ImmunoComb Kits

KIBBUTZ GALED, Israel, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biogal Galed Labs, a global leader of veterinary diagnostic solutions, has announced the commercialization of the new CombCam, an automated reading device for Biogal's VacciCheck and ImmunoComb kits.

This will make the interpretation of VacciCheck and ImmunoComb easier, less cumbersome, faster, digitalized and more accurate, says Amos Gershony, Biogal's CEO.

This user friendly, add on technology, will greatly assist veterinarians in the vet clinic/ vet lab setting.

CombCam now offers the following benefits:

A Hand sized, user friendly reader .

Reads individually one tooth at a time .

Result displayed after 3 seconds .

Test results can be copied to a PC or a laptop for electronic documentation .

"Electronic Eye" reads ImmunoComb/ VacciCheck semi quantitatively.

The CombCam is available for all of Biogal's for Canine and Feline VacciCheck/ImmunoComb kits.

CLICK HERE for the official CombCam How to Use Video.

About Biogal-Galed Labs:

Biogal was established in 1986. Biogal's various veterinary diagnostic products are available in over 35 countries.

Biogal developed the patented ImmunoComb, VacciCheck and PCRun technologies for the detection of pet infectious diseases.

Please visit www.biogal.com for more information.

