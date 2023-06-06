Biogas Market size is set to grow by USD 32,723.22 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing government support to develop biogas as fuel to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biogas market size is estimated to grow by USD 32,723.22 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth. The regional biogas market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the US will be the major contributor to the growth of the market. However, countries such as Mexico and Canada will account for significant growth in new biogas installations during the forecast period. Moreover, the regional market growth has been moderate over the past few years due to the increased adoption of alternative renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, and the declining prices of natural gas. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biogas Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Biogas Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (co-generation, power generation, heat in buildings, and upgraded to biomethane), source (agricultural waste, landfill, and sewage sludge and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the co-generation segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment is also known as combined heat and power (CHP) and these systems utilize biogas as a fuel to generate both electricity and heat, which can be used for various applications, including industrial processes, space heating, and cooling. Furthermore, it can be designed to operate on a range of biogas feedstocks, including agricultural waste, food waste, and sewage sludge, which allows cogeneration capabilities to be integrated into various industrial and agricultural processes. Moreover, these systems can be scaled up or down depending on the energy demands of the end-user's site. Thus, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Biogas Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing government support to develop biogas as fuel is a major factor that drives the growth of the global biogas market. The support is offered by implementing favorable policies and giving different subsidies and tax incentives for the development of biogas fuel. Since fossil fuels are depleting gradually, the growing need for renewable energy sources has driven governments to encourage biogas production.

For instance, organizations like the European Biogas Association (EBA) also run several campaigns, such as Biogas for You, to increase the awareness and adoption of biogas. This was developed as EBAs first communications campaign and aimed to improve the perception of biogas among people in Europe. Hence, such programs and incentives by governments across the world will encourage the development of biogas fuel production and drive the growth of the global biogas market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of biogas as piped gas is an emerging trend shaping the global biogas market growth. Biogas is a natural byproduct of anaerobic digestion or the bacterial fermentation of organic materials and can be used to produce power and/or heat or can be refined and upgraded to power natural gas vehicles. This process is known as bio-methanation, and this application of biogas is widely adopted across the world.

The use of biogas as a piped gas for other purposes, such as cooking and heating. It is also gaining traction in the market and costs relatively less than traditional cooking gas but offers the same characteristics. Thus, the environmental benefits of using biogas will further propel its use as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The drawbacks associated with biogas production are major challenges hindering the growth of the global biogas market. Biogas production has been on a continuous rise in recent years. But, this renewable source of energy still faces several hurdles to growth, including the lack of technological advances, the presence of high amounts of impurities in the produced biogas, and its intermittency caused by changes in temperature.

Furthermore, biogas still faces a challenge with large-scale production, which is resulting in its low adoption in utility-level projects. It contains low amounts of methane, resulting in a lower yield of energy when compared with natural gas. Hence, such factors are hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Biogas Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biogas market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biogas market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biogas market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biogas market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

According to a research report, the shale gas market will witness a growth of 4.87% at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2021-2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers shale gas market segmentation by application (industrial, building, and transportation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Advantages associated with shale gas are one of the key drivers supporting the shale gas market growth.

The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size is expected to increase to USD 775.24 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.06%. The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (turnaround and maintenance and repair) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The surging demand for refined fuel is notably driving the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth.

Biogas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 32,723.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AEV Energy GmbH, Agrinz Technologies GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Ameresco Inc., Biofrigas Sweden AB, ENGIE SA, EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., MT Energy Service GmbH, PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH, Pressure Technologies Plc, Renergon International AG, Stormfisher Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Wartsila Corp., WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xebec Adsorption Inc., AB Holding Spa, and BDI BioEnergy International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biogas market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global biogas market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Co-generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Co-generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Co-generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Co-generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Co-generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Heat in buildings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Heat in buildings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Heat in buildings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Heat in buildings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Heat in buildings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Upgraded to biomethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Upgraded to biomethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Upgraded to biomethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Upgraded to biomethane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Upgraded to biomethane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Source

7.3 Agricultural waste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Agricultural waste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Agricultural waste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Agricultural waste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Agricultural waste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Landfill - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Landfill - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Landfill - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Landfill - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Landfill - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Sewage sludge and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Sewage sludge and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Sewage sludge and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Sewage sludge and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Sewage sludge and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Holding Spa

Exhibit 123: AB Holding Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: AB Holding Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AB Holding Spa - Key offerings

12.4 AEV Energy GmbH

Exhibit 126: AEV Energy GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: AEV Energy GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: AEV Energy GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Agrinz Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 129: Agrinz Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 130: Agrinz Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Agrinz Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 132: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

12.7 Ameresco Inc.

Exhibit 136: Ameresco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Ameresco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Ameresco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Ameresco Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 BDI BioEnergy International GmbH

Exhibit 140: BDI BioEnergy International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 141: BDI BioEnergy International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: BDI BioEnergy International GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 EnviTec Biogas AG

Exhibit 143: EnviTec Biogas AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: EnviTec Biogas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 145: EnviTec Biogas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: EnviTec Biogas AG - Segment focus

12.10 Future Biogas Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Future Biogas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Future Biogas Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Future Biogas Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Exhibit 150: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH

Exhibit 154: PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 155: PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 Renergon International AG

Exhibit 157: Renergon International AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Renergon International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Renergon International AG - Key offerings

12.14 Stormfisher Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Stormfisher Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Stormfisher Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Stormfisher Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 163: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 164: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 165: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 166: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

12.16 Wartsila Corp.

Exhibit 168: Wartsila Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Wartsila Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

Exhibit 173: WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 174: WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio