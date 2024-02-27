Biogas upgrading equipment market size to increase by USD 5.07 billion; Europe to contribute 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,070.25 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 15.38%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market 2023-2027

By region, the global biogas upgrading equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rising demand for renewables such as biofuels, biogas, and upgraded biogas is driving the growth of the biogas upgrading equipment market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The biogas upgrading equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Air Liquide SA - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Air Liquide Advanced Separations.

- The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Air Liquide Advanced Separations. Bright Renewables B.V. - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Cirmac International bv.

- The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Cirmac International bv. Condorchem Envitech SL - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment namely BUP series.

- The company offers biogas upgrading equipment namely BUP series. DP CleanTech Co. Ltd. - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary DMT Clear Gas Solutions.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the need for cleaner fuel, favorable government policies, and environmental and energy security. However, the high cost of production is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is segmented into water scrubber, chemical scrubber, pressure swing adsorption (PSA), membrane, and others. The water scrubber segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Analyst Review

The Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market is set to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing demand for green energy sources and the adoption of sustainable practices. The market offers various types of upgrading equipment including Water Scrubbers, Chemical Scrubbers, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), and Membrane systems catering to diverse applications such as Municipal and Domestic Sewage, Industrial Wastewater, Landfill Gas, and Agricultural Wastes.

Anaerobic digestion of organic wastes produces biogas, primarily composed of methane and carbon dioxide, which requires upgrading to meet quality standards. Despite obstacles such as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting supply chains and project timelines, the market presents opportunities driven by governmental certainties and incentives towards renewable energy initiatives.

Upstream, companies like Clean Energy Fuels and Greenlane Biogas provide biogas production solutions, while downstream players such as Pentair Haffmans, Xebec, and Airproducts offer innovative upgrading equipment. Regions like EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Asia-Pacific exhibit promising growth prospects, with North America leading in technological advancements.

However, geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine War could potentially impact market dynamics, particularly concerning fossil fuels and natural gas vehicles. Despite challenges, the biogas upgrading equipment market is poised for substantial expansion, fostering sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The gasification market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 135.21 billion . The rise in global energy demand is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high operating and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rise in global energy demand is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high operating and maintenance costs may impede the market growth. The well abandonment services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1522.38 million . The maturing oil and gas fields are notably driving the well abandonment services market growth, although factors such as the high costs associated with well abandonment projects may impede the market growth.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio